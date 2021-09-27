Boys soccer powers Chesterton, Valparaiso to collide in first round of sectional

The Indians take on EC Central in the first round in St. John. The winner of that game will meet Highland in the next round. Munster is on the other side of the bracket.

The Mustangs handed Lake Central (10-2-2) a loss on Aug. 30.

“Every time we play (Munster) it’s a fun game, especially when there’s something at stake like a sectional championship,” Indians coach Shane Cloutier said. “It would’ve been nice to play them earlier but some things we can’t control. That’s just how the draw came out.”

In Class 1A, host Illiana Christian will play Kouts in the opening round. The Vikings (11-1-1) are ranked No. 11 in the state while the defending sectional champion Mustangs are No. 5. Kouts won a 2-0 sectional championship match against Illiana Christian last season.

“The boys are ready for it. We knew we’d have to cross paths with them at some point if we wanted to get out of our sectional. We’re ready to get some revenge,” Illiana coach Todd Bevan said. “It would’ve been fun to have them on a Saturday night under the lights but we’ll take them on a Monday. We’ll get that game out of the way and hopefully move on to Andrean or Covenant (Christian). We’re ready for it.”