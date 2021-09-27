Boys soccer powers Chesterton, Valparaiso to collide in first round of sectional

The ping pong balls decided the biggest matches should come first in the boys soccer sectional draw Sunday night.
There may not be a bigger first-round game than the one in Class 3A in Chesterton, as the host Trojans will take on Valparaiso immediately. Chesterton is ranked No. 3 in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. The Vikings are No. 6.
“It’s something neither (Valparaiso coach) Mike (Enghofer) or I wanted in the first round, for sure,” Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said. “But it’s a good way to get a tough game out of the way. There’s that way to look at it. There’s a lot of emotion that goes into that first game. It’s going to be a lot. It’s going to be tough.”
Chesterton won the regular-season meeting with Valparaiso 6-0 but the Trojans lost their first Duneland Athletic Conference game in three seasons at Lake Central last week. The Trojans (12-1-1) beat Concord 4-1 Saturday and Sabedra said they’ve shaken off the game with the Indians.
“We watched film the next day. It started out with a lot of tense emotions in the air but as we watched more film, kids started laughing about turnovers and the other things we keep track off, kind of making fun of each other a little bit,” he said. “It’s not the championship game so hopefully we’re learning from it and getting better.”
The Indians take on EC Central in the first round in St. John. The winner of that game will meet Highland in the next round. Munster is on the other side of the bracket.
The Mustangs handed Lake Central (10-2-2) a loss on Aug. 30.
“Every time we play (Munster) it’s a fun game, especially when there’s something at stake like a sectional championship,” Indians coach Shane Cloutier said. “It would’ve been nice to play them earlier but some things we can’t control. That’s just how the draw came out.”
In Class 1A, host Illiana Christian will play Kouts in the opening round. The Vikings (11-1-1) are ranked No. 11 in the state while the defending sectional champion Mustangs are No. 5. Kouts won a 2-0 sectional championship match against Illiana Christian last season.
“The boys are ready for it. We knew we’d have to cross paths with them at some point if we wanted to get out of our sectional. We’re ready to get some revenge,” Illiana coach Todd Bevan said. “It would’ve been fun to have them on a Saturday night under the lights but we’ll take them on a Monday. We’ll get that game out of the way and hopefully move on to Andrean or Covenant (Christian). We’re ready for it.”
Bevan, Cloutier and Sabedra each said hosting is a pretty big advantage. Illiana had to travel 45 minutes to Covenant Christian last season. The Vikings will have the chance to show off a new facility this year. Chesterton is hosting for the first time under Sabedra, giving the Trojans the advantage of playing on the artificial turf it’s more accustomed to than most opponents.
Playing at home also likely means bigger, more boisterous student sections.
“It should be a really busy stadium. (Kouts) has a really big fan base, as well,” Bevan said. “I think it’s going to be a really great Monday night game to kick off sectionals. It’s a huge advantage for us to be at home. Hopefully it will be a packed house.”
Boone Grove draws the unenviable task of playing 2A No. 3 and host West Lafayette in the opener of Sectional 18.
Clark won Sectional 17 a year ago. This season, Wheeler will host and play Bishop Noll first. The Bearcats and Warriors get a first-round bye. Griffith and Hanover Central play on the other side of that bracket.
Michigan City gets South Bend Adams and LaPorte will play Plymouth in the Adams 3A Sectional. Morgan Township plays host LaVille in the 1A opener.