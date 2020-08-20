Boys soccer preview: Scouting the top Region teams and players in 2020

5. Valparaiso: The Vikings are led by first-year coach Mike Enghofer, who replaces longtime coach Danny Jeftich. Jason Eisly and Ryan Thein scored four goals apiece for Valpo, which tied for third in the DAC at 4-3. Eric Dreher scored three goals and assisted another in a season-opening 5-1 win over LaPorte.

6. Highland: The Trojans lost to Lake Central in the sectional semifinals last season. Returning is one of the Region's top scorers in Dane Richardson, who had 13 goals in his junior season. Highland finished second (4-1) to Munster in the Northwest Crossroads Conference last season. Defender Michael Perry returns to lead the back line.

7. Bishop Noll: The Warriors lost to Morton in double overtime in the sectional semifinals. Noll will challenge Griffith atop the Greater South Shore Conference. Noll has senior leadership at all levels, including Jake Wichlinski, who entered the season with 82 career goals; midfielder Bruno Zamora; defender Noah Reid; and goalkeeper Fernando Ramos. Wichlinski assisted Zamora's game-winning goal in the 2018 Class 2A state championship.

8. Griffith: All-area selections Jivino Ramos and Omar Mehisen return as Ron Knestrict is back at the helm. Ramos, a senior forward, scored 22 goals for a 12-win, sectional winner. Mehisen looks to lead the defense.