Brandon Bolin's big pin helps Chesterton go 5-0 at Hobart Duals

HOBART — Brandon Bolin wasn’t even a varsity wrestler a year ago. The Chesterton senior spent his first three seasons stuck behind three-time state qualifier Brock Ellis.

He worked on his strength over the offseason and bumped up to 160 pounds. If his performance Saturday at the Hobart Super Duals is any indication, the work is paying off. Bolin earned pins in all five matches, including one in the third period against the Brickies’ Tyler Turley.

“I knew going into that match it would be a tough one,” Bolin said. “I kept working, and it just happened.”

Bolin got Turley on his back and secured the fall at 5 minutes, 42 seconds. Turley is ranked the No. 2 in the state at 160 by Indiana Mat.

“To be honest, I don’t even remember what happened. I was just in the moment, just working it. But it felt good,” Bolin said. “I knew when I got him on his back that I’ve got to hold him. It was exciting.”

Bolin was one of 10 Trojans who went undefeated for the day. Chesterton won all five of its duals, finishing with a 59-15 win over Hobart.

Sergio Lemley, a sophomore transfer from Mouth Carmel, ran the table at 126 with three pins and a major decision over Goshen’s Nick Olson. He also won a match by forfeit.