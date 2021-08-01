Brian Goodwin homers as White Sox walk off Indians

CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-4) over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.

Liam Hendriks (5-2) allowed just one hit in the ninth to complete a scoreless six-inning stint by the Chicago bullpen.

Reynaldo Lopez allowed one hit in three innings followed by Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel, who each worked a hitless inning. Opener Jimmy Lambert went the first three innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two and walking one.

Chicago won two of three in the series to extend its AL Central lead to nine games.

"That's really the most important part, to get the series and get the win," Goodwin said. "Give them props for coming out and playing us tough, but that was the biggest part, getting the wins."

Myles Straw, who was acquired just before Friday's trade deadline, homered for the Indians.

"There's a comfort with him," interim manager DeMarlo Hale said. "He's fit right in, really. And it's good to see him aid and help pretty quickly."