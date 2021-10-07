Brian Kelly knows who Notre Dame's QB will be, but won't reveal it

SOUTH BEND — Coach Brian Kelly knows who No. 14 Notre Dame's starting quarterback is and he doesn't plan to reveal it before Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.

"We know exactly who it is," Kelly said Monday. "We're going to have one guy, and we're going to let him know that the reps are for him to be the starter."

The Fighting Irish (4-1) used three quarterbacks — graduate transfer Jack Coan, true freshman Tyler Buchner and sophomore Drew Pyne — in last week's 24-13 loss to Cincinnati that ended the team's 26-game winning streak at Notre Dame Stadium.

None of them could really spark an offense that has been sluggish much of the season and needs to improve, starting this weekend against the Hokies (3-1).

"We feel like we've got a team that can win the rest of its games, and we want to be able to put the quarterback out there that we believe gives us the chance to do that," Kelly said.

Operating with a young and inexperienced offensive line, Notre Dame is struggling in several areas: sacks allowed, 4.60 per game (128th out of 130 FBS teams); rushing offense, 80.8 yards per game (124th); total offense, 361.2 yards (95th), and scoring, 30.8 points per game (58th).