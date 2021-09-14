Brian Kelly looks for solutions for No. 12 Irish against visiting Purdue

Still, Notre Dame has just 197 yards rushing and is averaging 2.7 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman's attacking style of play has yielded four big plays totaling 282 yards.

The Irish surrendered an 89-yard touchdown run and a 60-yard TD pass at Florida State, while Toledo had a 66-yard pass play and a 67-yard run that led to 10 points. Take away the four big plays and the Irish defense, led by linebacker JD Bertrand and free safety Kyle Hamilton, is yielding just 3.8 yards per play.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has a 2-0 team that has won its first two games by a combined score of 79-21, including a 49-0 rout at UConn last weekend. But he is cautious about reading too much into that going into Saturday's game.

"They've had to work for the last two wins, which actually from their standpoint really is a good thing because it gives them a chance to see the few things they need to work on to get better, but they found a way to win," Brohm said. "That's what winning football teams do. There have been a couple other top-10 teams in the country that haven't been able to do that the last week or two, and they have, so give credit to them for pulling out victories. Very talented team, and we've got our hands full."