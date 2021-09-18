Brian Kelly ties Knute Rockne as No. 12 Irish hold off Purdue 27-13

"He's insane, his ability to maneuver, his strength to stay up," Davis said of Williams. "Just watching him for a second, I forgot I had to block for him. He's so entertaining."

Williams finished with 91 yards on 12 carries, 47 yards on two receptions and added 30 yards on two punt returns.

Kelly, whose team had struggled in victories over Florida State (41-38 in overtime) and Toledo (32-29), was glad the play did after an intense week of practice for coach Jeff Brohm's Boilermakers (2-1).

"I liked the way our guys prepared this week," Kelly said. "Our level of preparation rose and so did our performance. It wasn't the best by any means. But we developed some players today. They got grittier."

Coan, who was sacked four times and struggled with his accuracy, completed 15 of 31 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His TD pass to Davis in the third quarter put the Irish up 17-6.

"I thought we did a good job in the first half, kept them in check, got to the quarterback," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "The second half, they made some adjustments and we gave up some big plays."