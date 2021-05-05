Brian Welch named assistant AD at Valpo

COLLEGE

TRACK AND FIELD

Metcalf set to take on elite sprinters: The newest sprinter in the game is tall, just like world-record holder Usain Bolt, and has quite an explosive burst — off the line of scrimmage, anyway. DK Metcalf will soon see just how quick he is from a different line, the starting line. The speedy Seattle Seahawks receiver is scheduled to trade his football cleats for track spikes Sunday as he ventures into a new, faster lane for a 100-meter competition at the USA Track and Field Golden Games in Walnut, California. He will put his feet to the test against Olympic-caliber sprinters. It's a decision that definitely caught the attention of the track world, where athletes have for years been challenged by anyone, in any sport, who just happens to be fast. This may be their chance to show, once and for all, that track speed is far different from football fast. “There’s not a sprinter in the world who will let this guy think he can run with them. They will destroy him,” said track agent and former 110-meter hurdler Renaldo Nehemiah, who also played three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. “It’s a noble gesture, but an exercise in futility. It really is. No offense to DK, I’m a fan of his.