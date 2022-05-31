Brinkley Kita is playing postseason hero for Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Brinkley Kita is putting it together at the right time.

After struggling for portions of the season, the Crown Point senior came up big in consecutive postseason games to put the Bulldogs in a position few expected them to be in a few weeks ago.

“I just had my teammates behind and knowing that they’re behind me helps me feel more comfortable. And then I’m all good,” she said.

Kita threw five innings, allowing one run and striking out six while tallying a home run and a double for three RBIs in Crown Point’s sectional championship win over Valparaiso.

Tuesday night, the Bulldogs hosted Lake Central in the regional and Kita came through again. She pitched the last five innings, allowing one unearned run and striking out five while stranding six Indians on base. Kita also hit what would be the game-winning home run in the fifth inning.

“Talk about a kid who waited until the end of the season to show up as much as you expected her to show up,” Crown Point coach Angie Richwalski said. “What else can you say? She’s phenomenal. She’s a great kid and I’m really happy for her that it’s coming together for her at the end of the season.”

Kendra Steinberg pitched the first time through the Lake Central order. Richwalski said Kita is best when she's allowed get into the flow of the game.

“She’s just in a great place right now, hit some bumps early and was struggling with the mental side of the game. I feel like she’s grown up so much through this season and finally found a place where she’s comfortable,” Richwalski said. “She’s just doing what she can do and what she does is awesome.”

Aubrey Wroble got things started for the Bulldogs (18-13) in the first inning. She singled, stole second, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on Emily Phillips’s ground ball to first base.

Lake Central (24-7) got that run back in the third when Jolie Adams scored on Kiley Connor’s grounder to the right side.

Adams and Taylor Schafer each singled with one out in the Lake Central fifth inning. Kita then struck out the heart of the Indians lineup, Connor and Katie O’Drobinak.

Indians pitcher Olivia Balog retired 11 straight when Kita came up with one out in the next inning and hit her solo home run.

“I was not trying to hit a home run. I was just trying to put it in play and it happened to go out,” she said.

Lake Central had two on with one out in the sixth. Kita got Morgan Heinecke to pop out then stuck out Aubrie Morales.

“Brinkley’s changeup is as good a changeup as you’re going to see in high school. That thing moves all over the place,” Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman said. “I thought our kids really tried, really worked hard, really battled at the plate. We had lots of opportunities today, we just couldn’t scratch them across.”

The Indians senior class won 81 games over three seasons under Sherman. He pulled the group of seven off to the side after the game.

“Those girls have been a part of a lot of great stuff here at LC. Four of those seven have been with us all four years and six of the seven are going to go on to play college softball. The seventh one has ‘softball coach’ written all over her,” Sherman said. “I was really happy to go out with a group like that.”

The Bulldogs win is another chapter in the book of a strong rivalry. Lake Central won both regular season meetings this season and two of three against Crown Point last year, including a 3-1 regional title game. The Bulldogs beat the Indians 2-0 in the sectional round in 2019.

One of the Indians regular season victories over Crown Point was a 19-11 marathon on April 15. The Bulldogs played Penn later that same day, losing 6-4. Penn beat Northridge and will play Crown Point in the semistate.

“We were exhausted from playing Lake Central (the day we played Penn). I don’t even hardly remember the Penn game. I hope I took good notes,” Richwalski said. “We weren’t at the top of our game by any means. I think if we play like we’ve been playing, it could go either way.”

