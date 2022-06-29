Brittany Anderson to continue her time with Valparaiso athletics in compliance

VALPARAISO — Brittany Anderson fell into the NCAA compliance field. It was an opportunity that presented itself as she looked into several different aspects of athletic administration.

That’s just how she’s always been. Andreson was never able to choose one sport, so she played two — both at Bishop Noll and Valparaiso University. When it came time to pick a major, Anderson knew she didn’t want to study engineering or medicine or business but wasn’t exactly sure what she wanted to do.

“Growing up, everybody was always asking what I wanted to be when I was older and I was always like, ‘I have no clue but I still have time to figure it out,’” she said. “I’ve always loved the numbers side of things and the business side of things, so combining the two in the field of sports administration seemed like the perfect fit for me.”

Anderson was hired as Valparaiso’s director of compliance last week. The job includes monitoring recruiting, eligibility issues, practice limits, financial aid responsibilities and other NCAA matters. That includes the still-evolving name, image and likeness guidelines that have become one of the major focuses of college sports in the last year or so.

In short, she’ll help ensure Beacons athletes and coaches don’t break the rules.

“I keep telling everybody that in my first real, big-girl job I have to be the bad guy,” she said. “Right now, compliance is all I know and I love it. It might be my forever but I’m playing it as the cards are dealt.”

Anderson graduated from Valparaiso with a degree in sport management and business administration and a master’s in sports administration. She's very familiar with how things operate in the Beacons athletic department.

Anderson was an intern in compliance over the last year. She also interned with the esports team and kinesiology department and worked with the athletic department event staff. As a student, she volunteered with the Lutheran Basketball Association of America (LBAA) and as a summer camp counselor for Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), went on a volleyball mission trip to Costa Rica and was part of the University’s presidential search committee. Anderson had an internship with the Southern Illinois University athletic office, as well.

“We’re thrilled to have Brittany continue to impact Valpo athletics as she joins our department in a full-time role,” Valparaiso Executive Associate Athletic Director Sarah Pruess said in a university statement. “She has a thorough understanding of the Valpo student-athlete experience from her time as a two-sport athlete in volleyball and softball. She has proven to be a valuable member of our compliance office over the last year and we’re excited to see her continued growth.”

An East Chicago native, Anderson played both volleyball and softball at Bishop Noll before doing the same in college. She was a captain for Valparaiso volleyball from 2019-2021, part of the run to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship title match last fall. Anderson was a Missouri Valley Conference scholar athlete First-Teamer in 2021 and was twice honorably mentioned for the distinction before that.

She believes being a student-athlete so recently gives her an ability to connect to current Beacons trying to balance sports, class and life. She knows the struggle.

During her studies, she was Student Alumni Association treasurer and secretary, a student-athlete advisory committee representative and a member of the student-athlete allies group. She’ll continue to work with the student athlete advisory committee.

“I understand the student-athlete perspective, which I think is super important in this day and age in college athletics,” Anderson said. “Sometimes, in different athletic departments there can be a division in how student-athletes address certain topics with administration and vice versa. I feel like being that connecting piece, being able to create more of a hybrid culture, that’s something I can bring to the department.”

