On Tuesday morning, I had just opened an email from Ryan Wade, who supervises the inpatient physical therapy department at Community Hospital.

He had forwarded me a link to a podcast, and its transcript, from the Cleveland Clinic entitled “Incidence of Sudden Cardiac Death in Athletes.” Before I could click on the link, though, I received a news alert on my cell phone from the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, at Chesterton High School, head athletic trainer Bernie Stento was preparing to instruct a summer school class on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and received a similar notice: USC basketball player Bronny James, 18, son of Laker great LeBron James, had collapsed the day before during practice from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) but had been resuscitated and was already out of the ICU.

On Thursday, the hospital where the younger James was taken released even more relatively good news. “Thanks to the swift and effective response of the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for (SCA),” read the statement from cardiologist Merije Chukumerije, MD. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact, and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by high trained staff and has been discharged home where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

Expected to be with the Trojans for just a year before joining his father in the NBA, the younger James now faces the prospect of his career being over. In the coming weeks to months, he will be going through a battery of tests to determine what exactly caused him to collapse and if he will be able to play the game again.

Ironically, his release came on the 30th anniversary of the death of another NBA great under similar circumstances. Boston Celtic Reggie Lewis, 27, had collapsed briefly during a playoff game on April 29, 1993. Subsequent testing revealed he had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and a team of heart specialists told him he should never play again. However, he continued working out on his own and, not quite three months later, while shooting baskets at Brandeis University, he collapsed again. A bystander performed CPR until paramedics arrived — automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were not commonplace in gyms back then — but he was never resuscitated.

The sports medicine staff members at USC’s Galen Center have an AED. They likely used it on Bronny.

They definitely deployed it just over a year ago. On July 1, 2022, Trojans freshman Vincent Iwuchukwu, then 18, collapsed during a summer practice after sitting down complaining of dizziness. The three USC athletic trainers present started CPR and applied the pads from their AED. The device delivered a shock and the 7-1 center woke right up. Like his new teammate, Iwuchukwu was then transported to Cedars-Sinai but unlike this more recent episode, last year’s was kept quiet until late September.

Months of tests followed but a cause was never determined. Consequently, an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator was placed in his chest and Iwuchukwu was cleared to play, participating in 14 games before back woes knocked him out of the post-season.

In both incidents, the Trojan athletic trainers were prepared. They had an emergency action plan (EAP), had practiced it, and when the unthinkable occurred, they followed it to the letter. Consequently, two young men who would have likely died had they collapsed in a park or at their residence are alive today. Every bit as heroic as their counterpart with the Buffalo Bills (Damar Hamlin), they did not receive the same accolades after last year’s incident only because it did not happen on national television.

In another bit of irony, the USC assistant coach who first noticed that Iwuchukwu did not seem quite right — and started to summon help in the moments before the actual collapse — was Eric Mobley. In 1990, Mobley was the captain of the Portland team that was playing against Loyola Marymount when Hank Gathers collapsed and died from HCM in March of that year.

For Mobley, catastrophic collapse in a basketball arena may seem far too commonplace. In actuality, it is extremely rare. The numbers remain essentially the same nationwide (25-50) from year to year and have not budged — despite what some bloggers may claim — in the years leading up to, during, and since the COVID-19 epidemic.

Yet, as relatively rare as SCA is in sports, it is most likely to take place precisely where it did on Monday. According to the Cleveland Clinic podcast, the three biggest risk factors are being male, African-American, and playing basketball. A 2011 study published in Circulation, a journal of the American Heart Association, found that the incidence of SCA among NCAA athletes was one per 43,700 all-sports participants per year, one per 17,696 Black participants per year, and one per 3,100 men’s basketball players per year.

In multiple studies of youth, high school, and collegiate athletes, the sport with the highest death rate has been basketball. According to the Cleveland Clinic podcast, most studies identify HCM as the cause roughly one-third of the time. Coronary artery structural anomalies — what killed Pete Maravich — are responsible for another one-sixth of the cases. Myocarditis and other heart conditions are much less common. Then there are a significant number, in some studies as many as one quarter, where the cause — as was the case with Iwuchukwu — is never determined.

That’s why sports medics must always be prepared and preparation means practice. For that reason, on Tuesday night at Chesterton High School, Stento hosted 28 athletic trainers from across Northwest Indiana — as well as firefighters from Chesterton and EMS crews from Porter County — for a practicum on the emergency care of SCA, suspected spinal cord injuries, and exertional heat illness.

For that, local high school and college athletes — and their families — should be as thankful as the players and parents at USC.

