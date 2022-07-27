Brooke Baker-Runyon knows Lake Central softball's history and is ready to lead its future

ST. JOHN — Brooke Baker-Runyon has been named Indiana Ms. Softball, and Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, won a state title as a player, won a state title as a coach and graduated from Purdue with the program's all-time pitching wins record.

So, what else is there for her to accomplish?

"Get a few more state titles, hopefully," Baker-Runyon said.

Baker-Runyon was named the new head coach at Lake Central following Jeff Sherman stepping down. She'll be the first woman to lead the storied program.

Growing up, Baker-Runyon remembers attending legendary Lake Central coach Tom Linger's softball camps.

Then, when she reached high school, she played under another legendary Lake Central coach, the late Keith Hauber, winning a state title her junior season. In recent years, she's been back to speak to the program at Sherman's request.

Needless to say, Baker-Runyon has roots with Lake Central softball.

Upon graduation, Baker-Runyon headed to West Lafayette where she quickly established herself as an all-time great Boilermaker in the circle. In 2012 she took over the Andrean program and success once again followed her there.

The 59ers won the Class 3A state title, making her the first person to accomplish the title double as both a player and a coach in IHSAA softball history. She stepped away after the 2017 season there.

Baker-Runyon also established one of the Region's premier travel softball programs, the NWI Sox, with her father and has been heavily involved there since its inception.

"When we started the Sox program, I was fresh out of college," Baker-Runyon said. "I just wanted to give players an avenue to play at a high level. ... I just wanted there to be a place for these kids to go to, to be able to play and compete at a high level. Now there's a lot of competitive travel-ball programs in our area. So the growth of that has been awesome."

Between pitching in high-leverage games as a player and managing them as a coach, Baker-Runyon thinks what she's learned most from her extensive time around the game is how to deal with pressure.

Don't expect Lake Central softball to look a heck of a lot different next year —or in coming years for that matter. Its important to Baker-Runyon to keep the culture in place that has produced a perennial state-final contender in the Region.

"The changes will be subtle," Baker-Runyon said. "I still have coach Jeanette Gray (on my staff), she's been there for two years. It was important for me to have Jeanette on the coaching staff because she does know what it's been like for two years and I don't want to change anything about Lake Central as far as what tournaments they play in or how they run their offseason."

It's understandable. Lake Central is just two years removed from playing in the state final and won 24 games this spring in what could be considered a down year by the program's lofty standards. The team will return Times All-Area first team selection Jolie Adams and second-teamer Taylor Schafer.

A few weeks ago, Sherman sent Baker-Runyon a text about her taking over. It read: "I know coach Hauber is smiling down right now."

"It's pretty cool to carry on the tradition that Lake Central has from previous coaches," Baker-Runyon said. "I'm just thankful and excited for it."