Bulls hiring 76ers' Marc Eversley as general manager

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hadn't been announced. ESPN first reported the hiring.

Eversley, a Canadian, becomes the Bulls' first black general manager after four years in Philadelphia's front office — the past two as senior vice president of player personnel.

He spent a decade at Nike, managing company-owned retail stores in Ontario before moving to their corporate office in Oregon and becoming the point person for their basketball player relationship division. He then worked in Toronto's front office for seven years and Washington's for three before joining the 76ers.

Eversley had a big hand in Philadelphia trading up with Boston to get Matisse Thybulle with the No. 20 overall pick in the draft last June. The rookie guard established himself as one of the NBA's best young defenders this season.

Now, Eversley will work with Karnisovas to help turn around a sagging franchise.