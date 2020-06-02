Calumet College bowling programs restructured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Calumet College announced a restructuring of its men’s and women’s bowling programs Monday that will reflect its new philosophy of “one school, one team.”

Dale Lehman will replace Randy Vania as the women’s coach. Men’s coach Mike Kubacki’s new title is director of bowling operations. Both programs will operate under Kubacki’s guidance.

“The attraction to Calumet is Mike Kubacki,” Lehman said. “I’ve always had a great relationship with him and respected him as a coach, so this was a no-brainer.”

Over the last 14 seasons, Kubacki made the men’s program one of the most successful in USBC collegiate bowling. The Crimson Wave has the longest active streak of consecutive Intercollegiate Team Championship appearances at 13. The 2010 team was a national runner-up.

Kubacki said the new role falls in line with his background as a former district manager for Speedway, managing stores in Indiana and Ohio.

“It really does fall in line with what I did in my entire corporate career back in the day,” Kubacki said. “It’s a pretty natural fit. It’s the first year of doing it, and I don’t think we have all the answers, yet. We’ve got a basic idea, a basic structure and we really want to create the culture of ‘one school, one team.’”