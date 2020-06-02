Calumet College bowling programs restructured

Calumet College announced a restructuring of its men’s and women’s bowling programs Monday that will reflect its new philosophy of “one school, one team.”
Dale Lehman will replace Randy Vania as the women’s coach. Men’s coach Mike Kubacki’s new title is director of bowling operations. Both programs will operate under Kubacki’s guidance.
“The attraction to Calumet is Mike Kubacki,” Lehman said. “I’ve always had a great relationship with him and respected him as a coach, so this was a no-brainer.”
Over the last 14 seasons, Kubacki made the men’s program one of the most successful in USBC collegiate bowling. The Crimson Wave has the longest active streak of consecutive Intercollegiate Team Championship appearances at 13. The 2010 team was a national runner-up.
Kubacki said the new role falls in line with his background as a former district manager for Speedway, managing stores in Indiana and Ohio.
“It really does fall in line with what I did in my entire corporate career back in the day,” Kubacki said. “It’s a pretty natural fit. It’s the first year of doing it, and I don’t think we have all the answers, yet. We’ve got a basic idea, a basic structure and we really want to create the culture of ‘one school, one team.’”
Lehman coached at Robert Morris for 16 years and was an NCBCA coach of the year finalist eight times. He was NAIA coach of the year in 2013. He coached seven national title teams and three individuals. Under Lehman, the Eagles produced 23 NCBCA and 29 NAIA All-Americans, three NCBCA/NAIA rookies of the year, two players of the year and 15 Junior Team USA members. In 2013, he was named the NAIA coach of the year.
“This was an opportunity for me to get back into coaching collegiately, again,” Lehman said. “We’re going to bring the (men’s and women’s) teams together. We’re going to become stronger on both sides because of that. We’re going to learn from each other and our goal is for both teams to be national contenders.”
Men’s assistant coach Sammy Krucek and his wife Alice, a women’s assistant, will remain in their roles. Jake Hayes and Kevin Mikalouski will serve as assistant coaches for both teams.
Men and women will practice together at times, with all coaches available to both teams.
“Coaching both teams would be too much of a challenge for me to take on by myself, but I thought there might be some mutual benefit to our partners, our sponsors, our school, if the two programs could be a little more connected,” Kubacki said. “It wasn’t really more important for me to make more money. It was more important that we continue to grow our structure to not only be successful for both sides but to be good representatives for the school and our sponsors.”
