Calumet College bowling season pushed to 2021
COLLEGE BOWLING

Calumet College bowling season pushed to 2021

The USBC announced Wednesday that it would cancel all national events through the end of 2020. The USBC Collegiate season, which normally starts in the fall, is postponed until January 2021.

“This is a chance to maybe learn something differently that could maybe end up being better for us in the long run,” Calumet College director of bowling operations Mike Kubacki said. “I’m truly hoping that college bowling sees the same thing.”

The Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships will be pushed to late spring or early summer. A specific date will be determined later. The postseason normally begins in April.

"These decisions are tough on everyone, but mostly our players, athletes and members," USBC executive director Chad Murphy said. "Given the increasing spread of COVID-19 in several states, along with constantly changing guidelines and travel restrictions, we sadly do not see a responsible way to conduct national events in 2020."

Calumet College is a collegiate bowling powerhouse under Kubacki, with 13 consecutive ITC appearances. It’s the longest active streak in the country. The Crimson Wave was national runner up in 2010.

“Hopefully, they’re going to work backward (with the schedule),” Kubacki said. “If you move the ITCs much deeper into the spring, some kids will be graduated. I can’t envision it being moved much more than three weeks. I really can’t see any successful way to move it much beyond that.”

Crimson Wave athletics have already had early discussions about taking precautions at practice, including taking bowlers’ temperatures and dividing the team into smaller groups.

Things like tournament and practice schedules and roster decisions are up in the air for now, Kubacki said. Single-day events, postseason format changes and non-sanctioned events could all be on the table. Calumet College is exploring long-term adjustments like restructuring practices and changes to classroom sessions and communication models.

“I’m hoping that we, as a sport, can use this opportunity to explore different tournament formats and ways to bring our sport to more of a fanbase,” Kubacki said. “In the most challenging of moments, in the greatest moments of confusion, that’s when we often learn the most. If those that are passionate about bowling remain passionate about bowling and seek the best answers for bowling, we’re all going to come out better. It’s just going to be a little bit of a rough path getting there.”

