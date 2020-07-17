Calumet College bowling season pushed to 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The USBC announced Wednesday that it would cancel all national events through the end of 2020. The USBC Collegiate season, which normally starts in the fall, is postponed until January 2021.

“This is a chance to maybe learn something differently that could maybe end up being better for us in the long run,” Calumet College director of bowling operations Mike Kubacki said. “I’m truly hoping that college bowling sees the same thing.”

The Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships will be pushed to late spring or early summer. A specific date will be determined later. The postseason normally begins in April.

"These decisions are tough on everyone, but mostly our players, athletes and members," USBC executive director Chad Murphy said. "Given the increasing spread of COVID-19 in several states, along with constantly changing guidelines and travel restrictions, we sadly do not see a responsible way to conduct national events in 2020."

Calumet College is a collegiate bowling powerhouse under Kubacki, with 13 consecutive ITC appearances. It’s the longest active streak in the country. The Crimson Wave was national runner up in 2010.