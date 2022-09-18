Calumet College sprint football drops program debut in overtime

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Calumet College drops program opener: Jonathan Flemings ran 14 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns, but Calumet College fell 34-28 in overtime to St. Mary of the Woods Saturday night in the Crimson Wave's first-ever sprint football game at Ray P. Gallivan Stadium in Whiting. Blaze Cano threw a TD pass and Elijah Antos added a touchdown run for Calumet, which led 28-8 in the second quarter before the Pomeroys rallied. The Crimson Wave returns to action this Saturday against Midway at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Huskies enter Top 25: Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football at No. 18 and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10 almost unchanged. No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes in the AP Top 25. The Bulldogs are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points. No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one. Penn State jumped eight spots to No. 14 after routing Auburn and Oregon moved up 10 to No. 15 after beating BYU. Washington beat previously ranked Michigan State to earn a ranking for the first time since the 2021 preseason poll.

Arizona State fires Edwards: Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan as heavy favorites. Edwards went 46-26 at Arizona State, including 1-2 this season.

MEN'S SOCCER

PNW gets first victory vs. ranked foe: Purdue Northwest beat NCAA Division II No. 17 Wisconsin-Parkside 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Dowling Park in Hammond, the first win in program history vs. a nationally ranked opponent. Harrison Hooper scored on a header in the 79th minute for the Pride (2-3-2, 2-1-0 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference) and Eligh Williams earned his second straight shutout.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valpo's Januski named tourney MVP: Valparaiso junior Mallory Januski was named MVP of the Roadrunner Classic in San Antonio, Texas, after hitting .548 in the Beacons' three wins. She had 26 kills for the weekend. Valpo also placed setters Victoria Bulmahn and Addy Kois on the all-tourney team.

PRO GOLF

Homa a surprise winner in Napa: Max Homa chipped in from nearly 33 feet for birdie on the closing hole, then watched as Danny Willett shockingly three-putted from inside 4 feet to give Homa his second straight title at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. Homa's previous shot from a nearby bunker came up short of the green at the par-5 18th hole. Willett, meanwhile, had a one-shot lead at the rain-soaked PGA Tour season opener and stuffed his third shot to 3 feet, 7 inches. He rammed his first putt 4 feet, 8 inches by, then missed the comebacker to hand Homa his fifth victory on tour.

Smith wins LIV-Chicago: British Open champion Cameron Smith made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago in Sugar Grove, Illinois. Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and final round. One of the key moments was a 10-foot par putt on the 13th hole, and neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could do enough to catch him. Smith won $4 million from the $20 million purse for individual play. Johnson (70) and Uihlein (69) each made birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Rich Harvest Farms and tied for second, each earning $1,812,500.

Lee claims first LPGA win: Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic in Portland, Oregon, for her first LPGA Tour title.

McIntyre prevails in playoff: Robert MacIntyre closed with a 7-under 64 and then beat U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the Italian Open in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, on the Marco Simone course that will host the Ryder Cup next year.

Stricker wins again: Steve Stricker won his second straight PGA Tour Champions event, closing with a 6-under 64 and beating Robert Karlsson with a birdie on the first playoff hole in the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Stricker won The Ally Challenge two weeks ago and didn't play last week.