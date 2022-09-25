Calumet College sprint football earns first win

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Calumet College shuts out Midway: Carson Crowe ran for a pair of touchdowns as Calumet College beat Midway 35-0 Saturday night at Ray P. Gallivan Stadium in Whiting for the first victory in program history. Isaac Hegwood had a 45-yard pick-six for the Crimson Wave (1-1, 1-1 Midwest Sprint Football League). Jonathon Flemings II and Elijah Antis also had TD runs for Calumet, which led 14-0 at halftime. Flemings had a game-high 163 rushing yards on 18 carries and quarterback Blaze Cano ran nine times for 92 yards. Brian Walker had seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. The Crimson Wave plays at Fontbonne next week.

Vols, Wolfpack join top 10: Tennessee and North Carolina State have broken into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll. Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places. Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State created room for teams to move up, like No. 6 Southern California and No. 7 Kentucky. Tennessee moved up three to No. 8. Oklahoma State remained at nine and North Carolina State jumped to No. 10.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Purdue Northwest men win fourth straight: Ryan Moran and Christian Booth scored to lift Purdue Northwest's men to their fourth straight win, 2-1 over host St. Cloud State on Sunday in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. Gage Steiner had one save for the Pride (4-3-2, 4-1-0 GLIAC). PNW plays Davenport at noon Saturday as part of the school's Fall Sports Festival, with several Pride teams in action from noon to 4 p.m.

Valpo women extend Valley streak: Valparaiso's women beat Drake 2-0 Sunday at Brown Field to improve to 3-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Addy Joiner (Chesterton) and Natalie Graf scored for the Beacons, who are 4-5-2 overall.

PRO GOLF

Americans rule Presidents Cup again: The Presidents Cup stays with the Americans, just like it always does. The Americans finished off a five-point victory. Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, by going 5-0. His match helped set the tone for the Americans. The International team already was depleted by players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were not eligible. The Americans won for the ninth straight time, and their only loss was in 1998 since the matches began in 1994.

Thitikul wins in playoff: Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The win allowed the 19-year-old to become the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. The 19-year-old Thitikul and 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third LPGA Tour start since June after undergoing treatment for a tumor on her spine.