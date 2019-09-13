CALUMET TWP. — Before Calumet faced Whiting in football Friday night, the Warriors first took some time to remember former teammate Curtis Walton Jr.
The freshman football player was pronounced dead Thursday after being found unresponsive at the school’s pool the day before, and both teams held a moment of silence to honor his memory.
As fans streamed into the stadium, it was clear that the 14-year-old was the main focus of Friday’s game. There were white Styrofoam cups stuffed into the fence surrounding the track and football stadium spelling out Walton’s name and jersey number. There was also a donation table and a raffle held to raise money for his family.
“The support has been great, especially from the football team,” said Micaiah Walton, Curtis Walton’s older sister. “Even though I lost him, I gained so many more brothers because they’ve taken me and my sister (Essence) in and treated us like family.”
You have free articles remaining.
More than anything, Micaiah Walton said she doesn’t want her brother’s memory to fade away. In remembrance of him, she wore his No. 19 jersey and wiped tears from her eyes as she and Essence took the field with the Warriors’ team captains for the coin toss.
Before the kickoff, Calumet’s cheerleaders also released 19 red balloons for Walton, and the school displayed a short video tribute for the freshman on its scoreboard.
Warriors boys basketball coach Dominique Nelson serves as the public address announcer for the football team and coached Walton over the summer. He also was one of Walton’s teachers and said it will be tough to carry on without him.
“He had such a vibrant spirit, and he brought you joy,” Nelson said. “He could tell a joke, and he was very charismatic and very well-liked. I just enjoyed teaching him because he was a sweet kid and a good guy that didn’t let a whole lot bother him, and he cared about everybody.”