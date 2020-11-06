Calumet wins first sectional title in program history

Hanover (9-3) didn’t quit, and Gunner Howes caught a 20-yard pass from Cano for a score to cut the deficit to 26-21.

Calumet answered with a 5-yard TD run by Cooper for a 32-21 lead, and after Hanover turned it over on downs to give Calumet a short field, Cooper scored again from a yard out for the final count.

“We’re a second-half team, and we had to push through adversity and keep pushing,” said Marshall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marshall, Flores and Cooper combined to rush for 302 yards,

“They’re a high-powered offense so we wanted to make sure we kept them off the field as much as we could,” Calumet coach Rick Good said. “Those guys can flat out play offense, so we wanted to make sure it was us setting the tone and setting the tempo. Our guys up front really did a good job.”

What Calumet had accomplished was slowly sinking in for Good

“Anytime you’re playing for the (championship) for the first time in history, it’s a good thing,” he said. “We’re just excited to get the win, and we’ll start looking to next week once we get home and celebrate next week.”