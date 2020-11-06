Calumet wins first sectional title in school history

CEDAR LAKE — Justin Marshall, Mark Flores and CJ Cooper knew they had a mission to bring Calumet its first sectional title in school history on Friday in the Class 3A Sectional 25 championship at Hanover Central.
Calumet (5-1) got it done, holding off a Hanover charge in the second half on the way to a 38-21 victory.
“It feels great, it’s amazing,” said Marshall, who rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Flores.
“It feels great. It feels really great,” said Flores, who rushed for 65 yards and passed for another 103 and a touchdown. “Everybody who doubted us, we can do bigger things.”
Calumet will host Mishawaka Marian, which beat Jimtown 44-19, in regional play next Friday.
“We’re all brothers,” Flores said. “We all did this together, man.”
Calumet was clinging to a 20-14 lead, and Hanover got the ball to the Calumet 2-yard line as the third quarter ended. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Calumet broke up a Blaze Cano fourth-down pass in the end zone to thwart the score.
On the very next play, Marshall broke through the line and sprinted 98 yards for a touchdown to put Calumet up 26-14.
“I just had to score for my team,” sad Marshall, just a sophomore. “My team needed me right there, and I performed like I could perform. I just wanted to keep going and score.”
Hanover (9-3) didn’t quit, and Gunner Howes caught a 20-yard pass from Cano for a score to cut the deficit to 26-21.
Calumet answered with a 5-yard TD run by Cooper for a 32-21 lead, and after Hanover turned it over on downs to give Calumet a short field, Cooper scored again from a yard out for the final count.
“We’re a second-half team, and we had to push through adversity and keep pushing,” said Marshall.
Support Local Journalism
Marshall, Flores and Cooper combined to rush for 302 yards,
“They’re a high-powered offense so we wanted to make sure we kept them off the field as much as we could,” Calumet coach Rick Good said. “Those guys can flat out play offense, so we wanted to make sure it was us setting the tone and setting the tempo. Our guys up front really did a good job.”
What Calumet had accomplished was slowly sinking in for Good
“Anytime you’re playing for the (championship) for the first time in history, it’s a good thing,” he said. “We’re just excited to get the win, and we’ll start looking to next week once we get home and celebrate next week.”
Calumet jumped out to a 14-0 lead, churning up yards on the ground in the process. Marshall scored from 11 yards out and ran for the conversion for an 8-0 lead with 1:58 left in the fist.
Marshall scored again when he pushed the pile into the end zone from 6 yards out for a 14-0 advantage with 8:59 left in the second quarter.
Hanover battled back. Blaze Cano connected on a long pass for a 44-yard touchdown connection to Bryan Hoover with 6:43 left in the second quarter.
Calumet answered with a 60-yard bomb from Flores to Marshall or 20-7 lead with 5:28 left in the first half.
Hanover’s special teams came through with a blocked punt by Max Warchol who scooped up the ball and returned it to the Calumet 1-yard line. Adam Graham dove in on the very next play to make it 20-14 with just 1:31 left before halftime.
Graham rushed for 62 yards, and Cano finished with 110 yard passing and two TDs.
“This is probably the best team that has come through these halls,” Hanover coach Brian Parker said. “I’m proud of them. The seniors laid the foundation for these young guys. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back next year. I’m just proud of this class of seniors -- just phenomenal. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. Just because we lost the sectional championship, we’re still 9-3 and by no means was it a failure of a season.”
Gallery: Friday Night Football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!