Calumet's Price, Ponce pack powerful punch

Whiting (2-2, 0-1) rolled on its initial possession, speeding up the game with a lot of quick passing strikes and scoring midway through the first quarter. But the Warriors (3-1, 1-1) responded with a Price TD from 52 yards out, using just 87 seconds on the possession.

"It's not a mystery if you watch the film on us," French said. "We're gonna try to get the ball to No. 1 (Price) in space because he's special in that situation."

That wound up being the offensive theme for the Warriors, who had lost nine of the last 10 and 24 of 29 all-time against the Oilers before Friday night.

According to French, the Warriors ran just eight plays in the second half. But the quick-strike ability of the running game produced four touchdowns in that span, including an 84-yarder from Price and a 57-yarder from Ponce on back-to-back series.

"They provide a good 1-2 punch," French said.

Despite missing 42 players from the lineup due to COVID protocols, French said that both guys will get more carries as the season progresses.

"They're gonna have the ball in their hands and there has been a ton of development from the both of them," French said.