Calumet's Price, Ponce pack powerful punch

WHITING — The "year after" is always an interesting time for football programs.
Is the team going to be as successful?
Who is going to be the breakout star this fall?
How many games will this year's team win?
All of these are questions new Calumet coach Cody French didn't have the answers to, especially after being hired in June.
He didn't have the luxury of having an entire offseason with his team, so he was left asking some of those same questions others might have.
The Warriors won their first sectional last year under Rick Good, who is now at Lake Central. It's up to French and Co. to build on the momentum created by the teams of the past.
With that comes some pressure for the program to maintain success.
The 2021 version of the Calumet Warriors are addressing it by going to a familiar staple: a strong running attack.
Senior Mario Price, a converted wide receiver, and sophomore Anthony Ponce paced the ground game in Friday's 39-14 Greater South Shore Conference win over the Oilers, running for for a combined 263 yards and five scores.
"There's definitely a lot of pressure, but we have lots of confidence," said Ponce, who ran for 117 yards and three TDs on 12 carries.
Whiting (2-2, 0-1) rolled on its initial possession, speeding up the game with a lot of quick passing strikes and scoring midway through the first quarter. But the Warriors (3-1, 1-1) responded with a Price TD from 52 yards out, using just 87 seconds on the possession.
"It's not a mystery if you watch the film on us," French said. "We're gonna try to get the ball to No. 1 (Price) in space because he's special in that situation."
That wound up being the offensive theme for the Warriors, who had lost nine of the last 10 and 24 of 29 all-time against the Oilers before Friday night.
According to French, the Warriors ran just eight plays in the second half. But the quick-strike ability of the running game produced four touchdowns in that span, including an 84-yarder from Price and a 57-yarder from Ponce on back-to-back series.
"They provide a good 1-2 punch," French said.
Despite missing 42 players from the lineup due to COVID protocols, French said that both guys will get more carries as the season progresses.
"They're gonna have the ball in their hands and there has been a ton of development from the both of them," French said.
With the varsity playing time some players are getting right now due to COVID protocols, Price said it will only benefit Calumet in the long run. The comparisons to last year's team and running back group are going to happen, but the Warriors are ready for it.
"Our backup QB (Quentin Falls) is doing a great job right now and if he makes a mistake, he picks himself up," said Price, who ran for 146 yards and two scores on just six carries. "They were more downhill runners and I like to be in the open field because I'm fast."
Ponce added that the transition from one coaching staff to the other has not been difficult at all.
"It has been pretty easy, honestly," Ponce said. "We're all here to practice and we're all here to win."
