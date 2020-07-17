Cam Palesse to join AAU teammate, is Valparaiso's first 2021 commitment

Cam Palesse arrived on Valparaiso’s recruiting radar more than two years ago and the two sides never stopped looking after one another.
Palesse ended his long recruitment on Friday morning when the Wisconsin native verbally committed to Valparaiso, giving the Crusaders their first member of the 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5 combo guard chose Valparaiso over a dozen scholarship offers, including Missouri Valley Conference programs Southern Illinois and Missouri State.
“Valpo has been my No. 1 for a year now,” Palesse said. “I was nervous to make the jump. My family and I have liked Valpo the most for a long time now. I knew this day would come eventually. I just wanted to make sure it was the right decision.”
Palesse, who averaged 24.5 points and 6.7 rebounds as a junior at Waukesha West High School, becomes the second Wisconsin native to join the program in as many years. Incoming freshman Jacob Ognacevic played AAU with Palesse for the Wisconsin Playground Club. The Crusaders currently have scholarship offers out to fellow Playground teammates David Joplin and Cade Meyer. While Joplin is earning significant high-major interest, Meyer is a prime mid-major recruiting target.
“If (Valpo) was able to get Cade in addition to Cam and Jacob, that would be a coup for them,” Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook editor Mark Miller said. “Cam is a guy that can play both guard positions and he has the ability to overpower people. What makes him the most effective is his size and strength.”
Palesse has been a varsity player since midway through his freshman season when he played alongside former Valparaiso recruiting target and current Buffalo freshman David Skogman. The guard battled mononucleosis and an ankle injury over the last year, but Valparaiso’s interest never waned.
“The coaching staff is a big draw,” Palesse said. “I’ve known them for the last two years and they have been the school that has been calling me and texting me the most. They stuck by me through mono and now with my ankle. Most schools only have one recruiter, but they had everyone talking to me."
Valparaiso assistant coach Matt Bowen served as Palesse’s primary contact, but Palesse got to know everyone in the program through multiple visits to campus over the last two years. NCAA rules prohibit the Valparaiso coaching staff from commenting on verbal commitments until they sign their National Letter of Intent.
“I’ve been there at least five times,” Palesse said. “The family atmosphere is great. I love seeing the competitiveness from the guys. I saw a few skirmishes (in practice), but then everyone went back to being best friends. The coaches also weren’t screaming at the guys. It’s a great atmosphere.”
Palesse hopes to improve his 3-point shot before he arrives on campus in the fall of 2021. He also hopes to become a bit more persuasive when it comes to bringing in a few more teammates. Palesse took the first of four open scholarships in the 2021 class. He’ll start with Meyer and then continue to recruit alongside the Valparaiso coaching staff.
“I talk to Cade about three times a week,” Palesse said. “All the other offers that we have out there, I’ll be reaching out to them as well. Let’s go build something at Valpo together.”
