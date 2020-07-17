Cam Palesse to join AAU teammate, is Valparaiso's first 2021 commitment

Palesse has been a varsity player since midway through his freshman season when he played alongside former Valparaiso recruiting target and current Buffalo freshman David Skogman. The guard battled mononucleosis and an ankle injury over the last year, but Valparaiso’s interest never waned.

“The coaching staff is a big draw,” Palesse said. “I’ve known them for the last two years and they have been the school that has been calling me and texting me the most. They stuck by me through mono and now with my ankle. Most schools only have one recruiter, but they had everyone talking to me."

Valparaiso assistant coach Matt Bowen served as Palesse’s primary contact, but Palesse got to know everyone in the program through multiple visits to campus over the last two years. NCAA rules prohibit the Valparaiso coaching staff from commenting on verbal commitments until they sign their National Letter of Intent.

“I’ve been there at least five times,” Palesse said. “The family atmosphere is great. I love seeing the competitiveness from the guys. I saw a few skirmishes (in practice), but then everyone went back to being best friends. The coaches also weren’t screaming at the guys. It’s a great atmosphere.”