Camron Buckley heading to Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Buckley transferring to Indiana: The Indiana Hoosiers announced Monday that Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley is transferring into the program. Buckley graduated from Texas A&M in December and will be eligible immediately. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Texan played in 39 games, making four starts, and caught 62 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns during his career there. He missed all of last season with an injury. Buckley's best season was 2018 when he had 34 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown. He is the eighth player to transfer to Indiana since the end of last season. “Cam has caught a lot of footballs and made a lot of big-time plays in the SEC,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said in a release. “He brings experience and leadership to the wide receivers room. We’re excited about the play-making ability he adds to our offense.”

MEN'S SOCCER

Yedlin, Siebatcheu on US roster: Defender DeAndre Yedlin and forward Jordan Siebatcheu earned spots on the 23-man U.S. roster for the CONCACAF National League semifinal against Honduras at Denver on June 3. Midfielder Cristian Roldan and forwards Daryl Dike and Gyasi Zardes were among the cuts announced Monday by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter from the 40-man preliminary roster of May 10. Midfielder Tyler Adams, who was returning to the U.S. from RB Leipzig last week for treatment of a back injury, also was on the roster. He last played on April 25. “We felt that he was that important to the team that we want to put him on the roster," Berhalter said. "We know we can always replace him if he’s injured. We have enough players in camp to do so. So it was a risk worth taking.” David Ochoa, whose blunder helped eliminate the U.S. under-24 team from Olympic qualifying in March, beat out Sean Johnson and Matt Turner for a backup goalkeeper slot with Ethan Horvath. Zack Steffen is the starter. Berhalter listed Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson among six forwards rather than in midfield. Berhalter included six midfielders and eight defenders. Cuts included defenders Aaron Long, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Sam Vines and Walker Zimmerman, midfielders Luca de la Torre and Owen Otasowie, and forwards Paul Arriola, Tyler Boyd, Konrad de la Fuente and Nicholas Gioacchini.