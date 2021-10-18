Can anything be done to prevent ACL tears? Study says yes

With the news last week that Jalen Washington had reinjured his right knee, would require reconstructive surgery and will miss his senior season at West Side, the costs of an anterior cruciate ligament tear — both personal and financial — became apparent once again.
The results are seasons lost, lengthy and sometimes painful rehabilitation, careers altered and billions of dollars spent annually.
A study published in last month’s issue of the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine looked at the effect on NBA players alone. The 35 included in the study, who were injured between 2000 and 2015, were paid $99M while they were unable to play. The news was not universally bad, with 91% of those injured being able to return to play and 70% still in the league after three years. Still, the data for backups were not as good, with only 63% able to resume their careers and barely a third of them still playing three years later. Conversely every afflicted All-Star returned to play and remained in the league for an average of 5.6 years but none were All-Stars again in their first season back.
It is easy to understand then why the ACL tear is the most dreaded of sports-related injuries. Depending on the study, it is also the most common. (The ankle sprain tops some surveys). Regardless of its frequency relative to other injuries, though, reconstruction of the torn ACL ranks first among sports-related surgeries.
Long a sore subject in the sports section of newspapers and on sports-related magazines and websites, the ACL rupture and interest in it has lately migrated to straight news and business publications because of the sheer numbers involved — both victims and dollars.
In June of this year, the Economist reported two million such injuries occur annually around the world. The story went on to cite researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital who, in 2018, found that the number ACL tears relative to other orthopedic problems had tripled during the previous 10 years among Americans under the age of 18. And America’s youth are not alone. Similar studies have yielded similar results in Australia, Finland and Norway.
The year-or-so that an athlete must miss in the aftermath of the resultant operation is bad enough. However, one procedure is often not sufficient. Another tear occurs in as many as one case in five and 50% or more lead to significant arthritis in the knee within two decades, often necessitating knee replacement surgery.
Yet, an even greater concern to the Economist was the disproportionate share suffered by girls and women. According to the British weekly, the frequency among females is “as much as eight times more” than males and the menstrual cycle is at least partly to blame. Cited in the article were two studies that have identified the pre-ovulatory stage as being far more dangerous to the ACL than other times in a woman’s cycle.
Consequently, the Economist reported, the American Women’s Soccer Team employs FitrWoman, a free app that tracks a user’s cycle and provides advice on nutrition and conditioning, while including warnings on when not to train vigorously.
Regardless of gender, though, there are exercise programs that have been designed to prevent ACL tears. They involve strengthening and balance exercises, as well as training in jumping and landing techniques.
Most importantly, they work.
A literature review published two years ago in the American Journal of Sports Medicine looked at eight separate studies and concluded that the programs — if adhered to — reduce the frequency of ACL injuries by 53%. The key words are “if adhered to.”
The problem for most athletes and parents and many coaches is that they are unaware of these programs that benefit all and the menstrual cycle-related information that would aid women.
Unfortunately, there are also coaches aware of the exercise programs but choose not to employ one of them because they are time-consuming. They require a 15-20 minute commitment, 2-3 times per week for 12 weeks, to confer any benefit. Then, they must be continued for the remainder of the season, twice weekly in order to maintain the gains made.
The “FIFA 11+” is such a program that is relatively easy to implement. (FIFA is the Federation International de Football Association, which governs soccer worldwide.) The program may be found at https://usclubsoccer.org/players-first/partners-offerings/the-11/ .
Knowing the ongoing costs of an ACL tear, the benefits of following a prevention program, and the relative simplicity of the FIFA 11+, coaches no longer have an excuse for not implementing such a routine.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion.