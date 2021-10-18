Can anything be done to prevent ACL tears? Study says yes

A study published in last month’s issue of the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine looked at the effect on NBA players alone. The 35 included in the study, who were injured between 2000 and 2015, were paid $99M while they were unable to play. The news was not universally bad, with 91% of those injured being able to return to play and 70% still in the league after three years. Still, the data for backups were not as good, with only 63% able to resume their careers and barely a third of them still playing three years later. Conversely every afflicted All-Star returned to play and remained in the league for an average of 5.6 years but none were All-Stars again in their first season back.