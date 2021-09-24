Cardinals beat Cubs for 13th straight win

Rondón and O'Neill each connected for a two-run shot in the fifth. Rondón got the rally rolling when he hit for starter J.A. Happ after Harrison Bader doubled for his 300th career hit. O'Neill's 30th homer of the season reached Waveland Avenue,

Goldschmidt and O'Neill joined Cardinals third-baseman Nolan Arenado with 30 or more homers. St. Louis hasn't had three hitters with 30 or more since 2004, and the long ball threat from the middle of the Cardinals' order has been a big reason for their run, Shildt said.

Steele was charged with six runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two in his eighth career start.

"I think he just ran out of steam," manager David Ross said. "I thought the first four innings were pretty darned good."

Happ allowed two hits in four innings The veteran left-hander struck out six, but walked four.

Lester returns, again

Veteran left-hander Jon Lester is slated to start Saturday against the Cubs, one of his former teams, for the first time since he was traded to the Cardinals.