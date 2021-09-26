Cardinals win 16th in row, go ahead in 9th, top Cubs

Heuer (7-4), who was acquired in the July 30 trade that sent Craig Kimbrel to the crosstown White Sox, has allowed at least one run in each of his last three appearances.

"This is the first time we've seen him just not be as sharp as he was when he first got here," manager David Ross said. "Don't have any real reason or anything to put my finger on right now."

Bader's 15th homer of the season tied it at 2 with two outs in the eighth.

Génesis Cabrera (4-5) got two outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth for his 14th save in a wild finish.

With one out and runners on first and second, third baseman Nolan Arenado slipped while trying to catch Frank Schwindel's popup. But Arenado threw to shortstop Paul DeJong covering third, and DeJong threw to second for what the Cardinals thought was a game-ending double play.

But Schwindel was called out for the infield fly rule, and there is no forceout on the play. Rafael Ortega rounded second and was tagged by second baseman Tommy Edman, but the umpires ruled the play was already dead.

After order was restored, Gallegos struck out Ian Happ swinging for the final out.

The Cubs scored twice in the fourth against Jake Woodford. Sergio Alcántara drove in Contreras with a ground-rule double down the left-field line, and David Bote followed with a sacrifice fly.

