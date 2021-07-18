Carlos Rodón dominates through 7, White Sox blank Astros 4-0

Rodón, who tossed a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14, was on the AL All-Star team but didn't pitch in the game Tuesday in Denver. He seemed to have plenty of strength in this one, reaching velocities in the upper 90s before Michael Kopech relieved and pitched a perfect eighth.

Although honored to be there, Rodón said not pitching in the All-Star game was "part of the plan."

"I needed that for my body and I think it will do it well over the second half," he said.

Rodon reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time this season and 11th time in his career.

Liam Hendriks finished with a 1-2-3 ninth to complete the combined one-hitter.

"It was a rather uneventful game for us," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "It was all Rodón.

"We've run into some real good pitching the last couple of days. It's no secret they have one of the best pitching staffs and starting pitching in baseball."

Framber Valdez (5-2) yielded four runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.

Mendick's single with two outs in the second, the first hit of the game, drove in the first run.