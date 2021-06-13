Carlos Rodón takes no-hitter into 7th; White Sox sweep Tigers

DETROIT — Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 win on Sunday.

Rodón (6-2) was going for his second no-hitter of the season. He took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians on April 14, hitting a batter with one out before finishing the no-no.

The Tigers didn't come close to a hit until Eric Haase's deep fly fell just past left fielder Andrew Vaughn's glove for a double with one out in the seventh.

"I left a slider over the plate and he put a good swing on it," Rodón said. "I thought Andrew had made the catch, and I think Haase did too, but he just missed it. Left field is huge here, and he couldn't have done anything else to get there."

Rodón finished the inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine. Evan Marshall and Liam Hendriks completed the one-hitter, with Hendriks getting his AL-leading 17th save.

The last visiting pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Detroit was the Angels' Nolan Ryan on July 15, 1973.

The Tigers used six pitchers on a bullpen day, one day after using catcher Jake Rogers and infielder Harold Castro to pitch the final two innings of a 15-2 loss.