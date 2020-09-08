Carly Rabb helps spur Highland turnaround

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Coming off a 3-17 record in her second season as the Highland volleyball coach in 2017, Abbey Strohl knew she needed a long-term plan to turn the program around.

The former Munster setter discovered the foundation of that plan the following fall when then-freshman Carly Rabb joined the roster. Strohl and Rabb spent hours together over the next two seasons working on the finer details of the position.

That work was rewarded in the second match of this season when Rabb collected her 1,000th career assist.

“I was watching Carly since the eighth grade and I had high hopes for her immediately,” Strohl said. “I knew that she could be part of the group that would be the turning point for Highland volleyball. She came in and I knew she was going to be running my program for the next four years.”

Rabb burst on the scene as a freshman, helping the Trojans make a 10-win improvement from the previous season. The setter led the team with 476 assists, was second with 49 aces and fourth with 216 digs. She continued to shine as a sophomore, leading the team in both assists (475) and aces (61). As the numbers kept piling up in the games, Rabb and Strohl kept working together in practice.