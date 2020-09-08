 Skip to main content
Carly Rabb helps spur Highland turnaround
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Carly Rabb helps spur Highland turnaround

Carly Rabb, Highland

Highland junior setter Carly Rabb reached 1,000 career assists earlier this season. Rabb is looking to lead the Trojans to their first winning season in five years.

 Provided

HIGHLAND — Coming off a 3-17 record in her second season as the Highland volleyball coach in 2017, Abbey Strohl knew she needed a long-term plan to turn the program around.

The former Munster setter discovered the foundation of that plan the following fall when then-freshman Carly Rabb joined the roster. Strohl and Rabb spent hours together over the next two seasons working on the finer details of the position.

That work was rewarded in the second match of this season when Rabb collected her 1,000th career assist.

“I was watching Carly since the eighth grade and I had high hopes for her immediately,” Strohl said. “I knew that she could be part of the group that would be the turning point for Highland volleyball. She came in and I knew she was going to be running my program for the next four years.”

Rabb burst on the scene as a freshman, helping the Trojans make a 10-win improvement from the previous season. The setter led the team with 476 assists, was second with 49 aces and fourth with 216 digs. She continued to shine as a sophomore, leading the team in both assists (475) and aces (61). As the numbers kept piling up in the games, Rabb and Strohl kept working together in practice.

“I love having a coach that played my position,” Rabb said. “She can focus on me and the things I can do to get better. She’s helped me out on a lot of fundamentals, but also a lot of other things that are more detailed. It’s really fun to do different things to get better.”

The Trojans slipped back to 11 wins last season, but a highlight came in the final match of the season when Highland pushed Lake Central to five games in a sectional loss. It was that game that provided some clarity and focus going into the offseason.

“My club teammates all play for the big name schools and they always view us (at Highland) as underdogs,” Rabb said. “When we play against big teams like that, it’s our way of proving a point that we do work hard. We work just as hard as the bigger schools.”

This season has brought some highs and lows in the early going. The Trojans got swept by Lake Central in the second match of the year, but Rabb eclipsed 1,000 career assists. Highland bounced back from three straight losses to start the year by winning its next three games, including an impressive sweep over Bishop Noll.

“I knew that Highland was the underdog when I took the job, but I tried to get the warning out there that we’re going to be doing big things here,” Strohl said. “The last two years, it’s been great to really start to see all that hard work pay off. Carly’s group has really started molding together as Highland volleyball. I’m very proud of them.”

Strohl admits that she’s a little harder on her setters in practice, calling them the “unsung heroes” of the team. With the tough love, she also sets big goals. Namely, she’s pulling for Rabb to hit 2,000 assists and 1,000 digs by the end of next season. Rabb has another goal in mind.

“Playing in college is definitely something I’ve been thinking about,” Rabb said. “I’m hoping to make a decision in the next month whether or not it is something I’m going to pursue. Right now my goal is for our team to grow together. We bring almost everyone back next year, so we want to continue to grow as one team and compete with everyone we play.”

The Times Top 10

Here are Paul Oren's rankings of the top volleyball teams in the area through Monday's games with last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not ranked.

1. LaPorte (1)

2. Crown Point (2)

3. Munster (3)

4. Lake Central (4)

5. Andrean (5)

6. Morgan Twp. (6)

7. Valparaiso (8)

8. Illiana Christian (9)

9. Kankakee Valley (NR)

10. Chesterton (7)

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

