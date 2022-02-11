Cavaliers' Darius Garland sidelined by back injury

PRO BASKETBALL

Garland out with injury: The Cleveland Cavaliers were without All-Star guard and Gary native Darius Garland in Friday's 120-113 win over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. Garland is listed on the injury report with a sore back. He averages 19.9 points and 8.1 assists.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo plans benefit game: Valparaiso's home matchup against Loyola on Wednesday has been designated as a Lakeshore PAWS benefit game. The school said anyone who donates to Lakeshore PAWS, a nonprofit animal rescue organization, at the game will receive a dog bandanna. Also, there will be a Valpo scrunchies giveaway for students. Tip-off time is 7 p.m.

PRO GOLF

Theegala holds onto Phoenix lead: Sahith Theegala made up for a messy finish Friday morning in the suspended first round of the WM Phoenix Open in a hurry — and kept on going. Making his tournament debut on a sponsor exemption, Theegala shot a 7-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele at firm, fast and fan-packed TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. Koepka shot his second straight 66. He’s the last player to win the event in his first appearance, doing it in 2015 for his first PGA Tour title. Schauffele had a bogey-free 65. He tied for second last year.

PRO FOOTBALL

Source: Seahawks adding Desai: The Seattle Seahawks are continuing the overhaul of their coaching staff with the expected hiring of former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and Karl Scott as key defensive assistants, and a parting with veteran offensive line coach Mike Solari, according to a person with knowledge of the moves. NFL Network first reported the moves and said Desai will be Seattle's associate head coach. Desai spent the past nine seasons working for the Bears and was their defensive coordinator last season. Chicago ranked sixth in the NFL in total defense and under Desai, including a massive rebound season from Robert Quinn, who had 18 1/2 sacks for the Bears. Desai, 38, previously was a quality control coach and safeties coach during his time in Chicago.

