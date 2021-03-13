CBS bracketologist Jerry Palm turned a hobby into a career

SCHERERVILLE — When Jerry Palm attends a game, he’s likely the only computer science major on press row. He always dreamed of working in sports, and created his own career out of what started as a hobby.

Over the next two weeks, the longtime Region resident will be on television and streaming devices across the country live from his Schererville home. The face of CBS’ bracketology and March Madness coverage once hoped to work for a team, and now he explains the reasoning behind teams playing in one of sports’ biggest events.

“I was just excited to use technology to solve problems,” Palm said. “I had a mind for the technology, so that was my tool for solving problems. And I didn’t care what the problem was, I just liked to be challenged.”

To consider the full extent of how far Palm and technology have come, consider that he started producing Rating Percentage Index, or RPI, rankings in 1994. In his spare time as a programmer for lawyers and bankers, Palm would go to the library and look up every score of every game to input into a formula, to create the RPI rankings.