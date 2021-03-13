CBS bracketologist Jerry Palm turned a hobby into a career

SCHERERVILLE — When Jerry Palm attends a game, he’s likely the only computer science major on press row. He always dreamed of working in sports, and created his own career out of what started as a hobby.
Over the next two weeks, the longtime Region resident will be on television and streaming devices across the country live from his Schererville home. The face of CBS’ bracketology and March Madness coverage once hoped to work for a team, and now he explains the reasoning behind teams playing in one of sports’ biggest events.
“I was just excited to use technology to solve problems,” Palm said. “I had a mind for the technology, so that was my tool for solving problems. And I didn’t care what the problem was, I just liked to be challenged.”
To consider the full extent of how far Palm and technology have come, consider that he started producing Rating Percentage Index, or RPI, rankings in 1994. In his spare time as a programmer for lawyers and bankers, Palm would go to the library and look up every score of every game to input into a formula, to create the RPI rankings.
“I started doing this really for my own education and learning new technology,” Palm said. “I had a new computer, I had a new database and an interest in the RPI. They had just changed the formula and I thought I could try this database, learn how to use it and how to publish on the web, which was brand new at the time.”
Not only was the internet brand new, it was back when AOL gave a free webpage to its users that Palm began publishing these rankings. The rankings explained the data behind how teams were selected to the NCAA Tournament and, eventually, the BCS rankings that debuted for college football in 1998.
“I thought the number of people that would care would fit in my minivan,” he said. “It turned out people cared, and they started asking for daily updates and updates to their email.”
It wasn’t until a few years later when Palm staked his claim to fame and, perhaps, the basis of fans' claims of SEC bias. He found a shift in how the BCS was calculating its strength of schedule rankings, giving a slight edge to Tennessee when it went on to play for a national championship. Palm says, though, other circumstances, and not the shift in calculations, is ultimately why the Vols advanced.
He did recall driving to Anderson to visit his ex-wife’s family and getting a request for appearance from ESPN.
“That was a boost for my visibility,” he said. “I would anticipate problems (in the calculations) because they wouldn’t think things through, and I do.”
On March 1, 2002, he essentially launched his full-time journalism career. He was laid off due to downsizing from his programming job on that day. That allowed him to attend the Final Four, network with journalists he knew and born out of that trip was his idea for a subscription service for his product.
“That was unfortunate timing, but also fortunate timing,” Palm said. “… They encouraged me to do it, so I did.”
Thus, CollegeRPI.com and CollegeBCS.com became increasingly popular as Palm offered the explanations behind the rankings, who was making the tournament or BCS National Championship game.
“Because of people like me, they got a lot more attention than I’m sure the NCAA would have probably liked,” Palm told The Times in 2011. “But then I’m the one out there explaining it so they don’t have to.”
In addition to running his websites, Palm freelanced stories for several publications, including CBS. It was a decade ago that he started full-time with them. Typically, he spends the two conference tournament weeks in the New York studios but as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many aspects of life, he’ll be doing live segments from his Schererville office.
With a lot of nonconference games not being played, or teams having to pause for COVID breaks, the selection committee will have a more difficult time placing teams.
“In a normal year when everyone has played 30 to 35 games, you can look around and say, ‘All right, well this team has eight quadrant 1 wins (versus top 50 teams) and maybe six are against teams in the tournament,’ and you can compare them to another team in the tournament,” Palm said, “but this year, that team has played 10 less games, so you have to judge it based on what they were able to do.”
The committee won’t hold COVID breaks against teams, but Palm says it does limit their chances for quality wins. For instance, Saint Louis was the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic-10 Conference. It started 7-1 but did not play between Dec. 23 and Jan. 26. After their COVID pause, the Bilikens (14-6) went 7-5 and lost in the conference tournament. Palm has SLU in his last four teams in as of his Friday bracket projection meaning the Bilikens will have to sweat out Selection Sunday.
“Even some of the majors have missed chances to get games that would’ve helped them because of COVID,” he said. “For some of these teams on the bubble, missing those opportunities hurts.”
One week after Drake lost to Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game, Palm has the Bulldogs and their five Region players matching up against SLU as two of the last four teams in. Drake (25-4) could’ve secured a spot if it beat Loyola and likely guaranteeing the MVC as a two-bid league.
“The formula is your regular-season champion is good enough to be an at-large, and then they don’t win the conference tournament,” Palm said for mid-major conferences looking to be two-bid leagues.
There are several myths regarding the NCAA Tournament and how the selection committee selects its teams. Chief among them is being a blue blood or having a legendary coach, Palm says, like Kentucky. Neither team was even on the bubble for this year’s event.
Palm says that recent and historical tournament success don’t factor in, nor do the conference’s record, rankings or if a first-round pick is on the roster. What does matter is how a team performs throughout the course of the season.
The first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings began for the 2018-19 season in place of the RPI. It ranks teams in quadrants by 50 per quadrant. Wins and losses against those quadrants are equally important.
“The NET is designed to define these quadrants, so the NET rankings of your opponents are more important than your own,” Palm said.
But in an atypical year, the NET isn’t a perfect measuring stick. Consider that Colgate (13-1) is No. 8 in the latest rankings and it hasn’t played a nonconference or Quad 1 game.
The NCAA selection committee instead uses a team sheet, which utilizes a number of factors. Palm writes about it in depth each year for CBS. Some of those factors include: games and records by quadrant, nonconference and overall strength of schedule, overall and neutral records and non-Division I losses, among others.
As a pioneer of the RPI and expert of predicting brackets and college football rankings, Palm appears on more than 200 radio shows each year. It’s led to him being recognized by a group of Alabama fans in New Orleans for a national championship game, leading to a long friendship.
Combining his interests and all those years spent in the library, both in college and researching scores of low-major teams has led to a fun, exciting and unimaginable career.
Palm, a 1985 Purdue grad, joked he gave journalism 10 seconds of thought while studying physics and other classes with plans to “make more money” by being a programmer.
“I ended up creating a job that didn’t exist, just by combining all the things I was passionate about into one thing and lucking into the fact that there was a market for it,” he said.
Turns out, writing for the student newspaper at Rich Central High School paid off after all.
“I never viewed it as anything I was going to do, and I fell into it, as it turns out,” Palm said. “I took a roundabout way to being a journalist. My English teacher my senior year of high school would be laughing in his grave if he knew I was a professional writer.”
