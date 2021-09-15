Change to triple option pays big dividends for Munster

For Munster coach Jason Grunewald and his senior class, earning back-to-back wins for the first time since 2017 feels sort of like a revenge tour.

The Mustangs beat Morton 21-16 last week, and before that, they downed E.C. Central 44-8.

With some critical playmaking from seniors like Tommy Choros and Blake Siurek, and some steady play from junior quarterback AJ Prieboy running the triple option, the Mustangs (2-2) are finally seeing returns on years of toil.

“I’m so proud of them,” Grunewald said. “They’ve stuck it out through some hard times, but I think because of that, they’re all kind of flourishing here.”

Choros, an outside linebacker and wingback, plays every snap for Munster. He returns the kicks and punts, and even serves on the punt and kick protection units.

He had a key interception and a fumble recovery — his third in four games — in the win over the Governors, and led the team with seven tackles and a tackle for loss.

Choros thinks the Mustangs are rounding the corner this fall.

“We’ve had years to get to know each other, and once we were able to take leadership roles and lead this team, I think we all kind of stepped up in our own way,” Choros said.