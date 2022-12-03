Check out local college results from Saturday, Dec. 3

Men’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 94, St. Francis (Ill.) 91 (2 OT)
INDIANA NW (33-41-9-11)
Isaac Stanback 20, Jared Johnson 17, Malik Miller 11, Nicky Flesher 4, Jimmie Washington 4, Lamarius Lillard 26, Jaivion Reid 8, Tre Steinhilber 2, De’Avion Washington 2, Ryan Lafollette 0, Kionne Layne 0, Ray Yagelski 0. Totals – 39-80 14-18 94.
ST. FRANCIS (37-37-9-8)
Totals – 32-78 17-29 91.
3-point field goals – Indiana NW 2 (Johnson 1, Reid 1); St. Francis 10 (Fayhee 2, Anabitarte 1, Wright 2, Reneau 1, Karli 2, Kreitz 1, McGlasson 1). Team fouls – Indiana NW 20, St. Francis 18. Records: Indiana NW 3-6, 3-1 GLIAC; St. Francis 2-3, 1-2.
Judson 82, Calumet College 77
CALUMET (39-38)
Oshawn Lee 14, Dorwynn Smith 2, Dylan Hill 5, Floyd Davis 12, Ajibola Koko 0, DJ Shelton 10, Reggie Loury 5, Antonio Buckley 18, Keith Rupert 0, Noel Mpre 11. Totals – 31-58 11-17 77.
JUDSON (34-48)
Totals – 32-61 9-16 82.
3-point field goals – Calumet 4 (Lee 1, Hill 1, Loury 1, Buckley 1); Judson 9 (Bissainthe 2, Wiggins 2, Keller 1, Davis 1, Spires 1, Wilson 2). Team fouls – Calumet 16, Judson 18. Fouled out – Davis (CC). Records: Judson 3-7, 3-3 CCAC; Calumet College 1-6, 1-4.
Women’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 91, Olivet Nazarene 82
INDIANA NW (23-13-23-32)
Michaela Schmidt 27, Sarah Martin 17, Tiara Jackson 16, Karli Miller 15, Makayla Best 2, Alyna Santiago 5, Samantha Martin 4, Kayla Sirjord 4, Emma Schmidt 1, Katelyn Halfacre 0. Totals – 35-67 19-26 91.
OLIVET NAZARENE (18-17-28-19)
Totals – 30-101 11-16 82.
3-point field goals – Indiana NW 2 (M. Schmidt 2); Olivet 11 (Boehne 1, Demosthenes 2, O’Neal 3, Finn 1, Rolison 1, Engle 2, Peters 1). Team fouls – Indiana NW 15, Olivet 23. Fouled out – Rolison (ON). Records: Indiana NW 8-1, 5-0 GLIAC; Olivet Nazarene 4-4, 3-2.
Judson 75, Calumet College 55
CALUMET (14-4-9-28)
Markeysha Coleman 13, Marisa Esquivel 16, Destiny Hughes 12, Ariel Esquivel 10, Vanessa Howell 4. Totals – 22-59 8-10 55.
JUDSON (10-24-19-22)
Totals – 33-63 4-8 75.
3-point field goals – Calumet 3 (Hughes 1, A. Esquivel 2); Judson 5 (Wolf 1, Quintana 1, Scheblo 2, Reid 1). Team fouls – Calumet 6, Judson 10. Records: Judson 3-6, 2-4 CCAC; Calumet College 0-6, 0-6.
Football
New Mexico State 65, Valparaiso 3
Valparaiso;0 3 0 0 – 3
New Mexico State;21 14 17 13 – 65
NM – Brady 50 pass from Pavia (Albertson kick), 9:25 1st
NM – Powers 69 pass from Pavia (Albertson kick), 4:33 1st
NM – David 70 pass from Pavia (Albertson kick),, 2:44 1st
V – Bartholomew 49-yard field goal, 13:59 2nd
NM – Childress 72 pass from Pavia (Albertson kick), 13:02 2nd
NM – Pavia 13 run (Albertson kick), 6:23 2nd
NM – Jones 2 run (Albertson kick), 10:52 3rd
NM – Thomas 1 run (Albertson kick), 6:39 3rd
NM – Albertson 42-yard field goal, 5:03 3rd
NM – Watkins 78 run (Albertson kick),, 14:33 4th
NM – Brady 8 pass from Eget (run failed), 10:18 4th
;Valpo;NMS
First downs;14;21
Total Net Yards;188;689
Rushes-yards;35-28;28-300
Passing yards;160;389
Comp.-Att.-Int.;21-43-0;15-24-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;7-40;6-64
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS (Valpo only)
RUSHING — Dawson 13-17, Mann 2-14, Jackson 4-8.
PASSING — Appel 16-31-106-0-0, Jackson 5-12-54-0-0.
RECEIVING — Contreras 4-40, Davis 4-37, Ross 2-20, Vickers 2-19, Dawson 4-17, Labus 3-16.
Records: New Mexico State 6-6, Valparaiso 5-7.
Friday’s Late Results
Men’s Swimming
Lewis 187, Valparaiso 75
(Valpo winners only)
100 butterfly – 1. Garrett Hoppman 52.63
Women’s Swimming
Lewis 190, Valparaiso 71
Butler 203, Valparaiso 58
(No Valpo event winners)