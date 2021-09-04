 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out local college results from Sept. 4
agate urgent

Check out local college results from Sept. 4

Volleyball

Volleyball

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Men’s golf

IU East Fall Invitational

Team scores: 1. IU East 293-279=572, 2. IU-Kokomo 288-286=574, 3. Miami-Hamilton 311-296=607, 4. IU-East (B) 309-309=618; 5. Rio Grande 307-313=620; 6. Alice Lloyd College 339-336=675, 7. IU Northwest 369-382=751.

(First place and IUN top finishers)

1. Jake Miller (IUE) 68-66=134; 27. Todd Gehring Gervase 86-78=164; 37. Jake Martin 85-105=190.

Women’s soccer

Lewis 3, Purdue Northwest 2

PURDUE NORTHWEST – Lauryn Tillmon 1 goal; Baylee Byford 1 goal; Braidy Ceh 1 assist; Ashley Lovins 5 saves.

Women’s volleyball

Calumet College 25-27-23-25, Bluefield State College 23-25-25-23

CALUMET COLLEGE – Makayla Watts 13 kills, 7 digs; Breonn Green 8 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Sweeney 14 digs; Diana Ortuno 16 kills, 16 digs; Virginia Romero 24 assists, 13 digs; Rebecca Larios 17 assists, 9 digs.

Goshen 26-25-25, Calumet College 24-19-12

CALUMET COLLEGE – Watts 8 kills, 2 digs; Sweeney 7 digs, 2 assists; Romero 10 assists, 2 digs; Ortuno 4 kills, 6 digs.

Valparaiso 20-17-25-25-16, South Alabama 25-25-21-22-14

VALPARAISO – Bella Ravotto 14 kills, 20 digs, 3 aces; Peyton McCarthy 11 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs; Victoria Bulmahn 29 assists, 11 digs; Brittany Anderson 21 assists; Rylee Cookerly 25 digs, 3 assists.

Friday’s Late Results

Men’s cross country

St. Francis Invitational

Team scores: 1. St. Francis (Ill.) 24, 2. Univ. of Chicago 35, 3. Purdue Northwest 90, 4. St. Xavier 151, 5. Judson 155, 6. Joliet Junior College 172, 7. USF Alumni 202, 8. Trinity Christian 207, 9. Cardinal Stritch 238.

(First place and PNW top finishers)

1. Sam Craig (UOC) 14:44.8; 14. Quinton Bock 15:30.8; 17. Carter Leak 15:54.3; Diego Gomez 15:55.0; 20. Antonio Chapa 16:23.9.

Women’s cross country

St. Francis Invitational

Team scores: 1. Univ. of Chicago 17, 2. St. Francis (Ill.) 43, 3. Purdue Northwest 121, 4. Augustana (Ill.) 136, 5. Judson 162, 6. Trinity Christian 166, 7. Joliet Junior College 186, 8. St. Xavier 199, 9. USF Alumni 199.

(First place and PNW top finishers)

1. Lucy Groothuis (UOC) 17:49.0; 12. Christina Shaginaw 18:59.3; 24. Morgan Bartlett 20:05.3; 25. Megan Teitge 20:07.3.

Men’s soccer

Calumet College 3, Great Lakes Christian 0

CALUMET COLLEGE – Tarrel McRay 2 goals; Jose Pacheco 1 goal; Brenden Melvin 1 assist; Mikey Hernandez 1 assist; Jose Molina 2 saves; Grek Guzman 1 save.

Women’s soccer

Great Lakes Christian 5, Calumet College 3

CALUMET COLLEGE – Monica Mata-Clemente 1 goal; Veronica Campos 1 goal; Marcia Keilman 1 goal.

Northern Illinois 1, Valparaiso 0

VALPARAISO – Nikki Coryell 3 saves.

Women’s volleyball

Missouri S&T 26-25-25, Purdue Northwest 24-14-9

PURDUE NORTHWEST – Riley Kraiza 7 kills, 1 ace; Summer Clark 3 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Olivia Brooke 8 digs, 13 assists; Mallorey Madson 8 digs.

Missouri Western 25-25-25, Purdue Northwest 21-18-9

PURDUE NORTHWEST – Erica Brohm 8 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Kraiza 7 kills; Madson 22 digs, 2 aces; Brooke 26 assists, 8 digs.

Valparaiso 25-25-25, UNC-Asheville 23-9-21

VALPARAISO – Peyton McCarthy 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Victoria Bulmahn 14 assists, 13 digs; Rylee Cookerly 12 digs, 5 assists; Brittany Anderson 20 assists, 7 digs.

Valparaiso 23-25-23-25-18, Tennessee Tech 25-23-25-15-16

VALPARAISO – McCarthy 18 kills, 2 digs; Bella Ravotto 13 kills, 12 digs; Haley Hart 13 kills; Jillie Grant 11 kills, 20 digs; Bulmahn 24 assists, 5 digs; Anderson 28 assists, 1 ace.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lake Central senior Mateo Cortez breaks down 3-0 start

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts