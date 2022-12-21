Check out local college results

Men’s Basketball
Valparaiso 77, Stonehill 67
STONEHILL (20-47)
Totals – 22-55 17-21 67.
VALPARAISO (36-41)
Edwards 20, Green 11, Krikke 10, Palm 0, King 18, Barrett 6, Freese-Vilien 2, Bayu 2, Nelson 6, Morrill 0, Vick 0, Hedstrom 2. Totals – 29-58 9-17 77.
3-point field goals: Stonehill 6; Valpo 10 (Green 3, Edwards, King 2, Barrett 2, Nelson 2). Rebounds: Stonehill 32; Valpo 35 (Green 7, King 7). Assists: Stonehill 11; Valpo 18 (Edwards 12). Steals: Stonehill 14; Valpo 11 (Edwards 4). Team fouls: Stonehill 19, Valpo 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Valparaiso 6-7, Stonehill 4-10.
.
People are also reading…
Tuesday’s Late Results
Men’s Basketball
IU Kokomo 77, IU Northwest 74
IU KOKOMO (36-41)
Totals – 31-63 8-15 77.
IU NORTHWEST (37-37)
Johnson 17, Lillard 14, Miller 12, LaFollette 5, D. Washington 1, Stanback 16, Layne 7, Steinhilber 2, Reid 0, Houston 0, Flesher 0, J. Washington 0. Totals – 26-61 17-28 74.
3-point field goals: IUK 7; IUN 5 (Johnson 2, Miller, LaFollette, Layne). Rebounds: IUK 38; IUN 41 (Lillard 12). Assists: IUK 22; IUN 22 (Miller 9). Steals: IUK 9; IUN 6 (Johnson 2, Miller 2). Team fouls: IUK 21, IUN 16. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Kokomo 9-3, IU Northwest 6-7.
South Suburban 89, Waubonsee 71
WAUBONSEE (38-33)
Totals – 22-65 24-35 71.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (52-36)
Shelton 36, Taylor 26, Houston 7, Smith 8, Hale 4, Harris 2, Staten 0, Haynes 3, Washington 0, Heffner 3. Totals – 30 23-36 89.
3-point field goals: WCC 3; SSC 6 (Shelton 5, Haynes). Rebounds: WCC 33; SSC 46 (Shelton 13). Assists: WCC 5; SSC 17 (Houston 7). Steals: WCC 9; SSC 7 (Taylor 3). Team fouls: WCC 22, SSC 27. Fouled out: Hale, Harris (SSC). Records: South Suburban 12-1.