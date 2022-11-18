Check out local college results

Men’s Basketball
Viterbo Invitational
Bellevue 93, IU Northwest 87 (2 OT)
BELLEVUE (37-37-7-12)
Totals – 26-61 30-43 93.
IU NORTHWEST (28-46-7-6)
Johnson 20, Stanback 19, Lillard 16, Miller 11, Reid 2, Flesher 9, Layne 0, Steinhilber 0, Washington 3, Martin 7. Totals – 32-75 12-22 87.
3-point field goals: Bellevue 11-28; IUN 11-26 (Johnson 6, Flesher 2, Stanback, Lillard, Miller). Rebounds: Bellevue 49; IUN 42 (Stanback 8). Assists: Bellevue 9; IUN 22 (Stanback). Steals: Bellevue 4; IUN 6 (Miller 2). Team fouls: Bellevue 18, IU Northwest 29. Fouled out: Motley, Maggard (B); Reid, Lillard (IUN).
Wisconsin-Parkside Tournament
Purdue Northwest 82, Northwood 61
PURDUE NORTHWEST (37-45)
Ezekwesili 7, Barnard 11, Dillon 24, Cooper 7, Gentry 6, Bradford 3, Steinman 3, Jefferson 0, Whitehead 0, Irvin 3, Rodgers 2, Njie 14, Richards 2, Giner 0. Totals – 31-66 10-13 82.
NORTHWOOD (36-25)
Totals – 25-59 8-9 61.
3-point field goals: PNW 10-27 (Njie, Steinman, Bradford, Gentry 2, Cooper, Barnard 2, Ezekwesili); Northwood 3-9. Rebounds: PNW 40 (Njie 10); Northwood 24. Assists: PNW 16 (Gentry 3); Northwood 11. Steals: PNW 11 (Ezekwesili 2, Dillon 2, Cooper 2, Steinman 2); Northwood 5. Team fouls: PNW 15, Northwood 15. Fouled out: Cooper (PNW). Records: Purdue Northwest 4-1, Northwood 0-3.
Women's Basketball
Hillsdale 61, Purdue Northwest 59
PURDUE NORTHWEST (8-21-18-12)
Schmidt 3, Simmons 12, Heard 12, Jackson 3, Shaw 15, Courier 2, Butler 2, McDowell 2, Shelton 5, Roepke 3. Totals – 25-66 7-10 59.
HILLSDALE (17-16-15-13)
Totals – 25-56 7-11 61.
3-point field goals: PNW 2-12 (Roepke, Shaw); Hillsdale 4-14. Rebounds: PNW 41 (Schmidt 10); Hillsdale 31. Assists: PNW 9 (Shaw 3); Hillsdale 7. Steals: PNW 6; Hillsdale 5. Team fouls: PNW 18, Hillsdale 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Hillsdale 3-1, Purdue Northwest 3-1.