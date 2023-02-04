Men’s Basketball
Ferris State 85, Purdue Northwest 75
FERRIS (42-43)
Totals – 30-63 15-19 85.
PURDUE NW (34-41)
Alou Dillon 28, Brevin Jefferson 8, Anthony Irvin 5, Mikell Cooper 3, Joan Giner 0, Kalil Whitehead 19, Kai Steinman 8, Jaylon Gentry 2, Tyran Rodgers 2, Obi Ezekwesili 0, Sangolay Njie 0, Jackson Richards 0. Totals – 25-64 14-20 75.
3-point field goals – Ferris 10 (Davidson 3, Olayinka 2, Bingham 1, Grazulis 2, Lee 1, Erickson 1); PNW 11 (Dillon 4, Jefferson 1, Irvin 1, Whitehead 4, Steinman 1). Team fouls – Ferris 14, PNW 19. Fouled out – Steinman (PNW). Records: Ferris State 18-6, 9-4 GLIAC; Purdue NW 11-14, 4-9.
St. Xavier 83, Calumet College 73
ST. XAVIER (45-38)
Totals – 29-56 20-26 83.
CALUMET (30-43)
Oshawn Lee 21, Floyd Davis 9, Reggie Loury 11, Noel Mpie 10, David Nelson 5, Dorwynn Smith 0, Dylan Hill 0, Antonio Buckley 15, Josh Morris 0, Ajibola Koko 2. Totals – 27-57 9-12 73.
3-point field goals – STX 5 (King 2, Halverson 2, Sebalj 1); Calumet 10 (Lee 4, Loury 2, Nelson 1, Buckley 3). Team fouls – STX 12, Calumet 16. Records: St. Xavier 20-5, 14-3 CCAC; Calumet College 6-13, 6-11.
Women’s Basketball
Ferris State 74, Purdue Northwest 68
FERRIS (20-17-15-22)
Totals – 26-55 13-21 74.
PURDUE NW (16-20-14-18)
Dash Shaw 28, Mercedes Simmons 12, Tadriana Heard 10, Antreese Shelton 7, Abbie McDowell 0, Elexah Roepke 5, Kylie Schmidt 4, Syria Butler 2. Totals – 28-56 10-14 68.
3-point field goals – Ferris 9 (McCartney 4, Bowers 1, Idoni 1, Riley 3); PNW 2 (Heard 2). Team fouls – Ferris 17, PNW 16. Records: Ferris State 14-8, 7-6 GLIAC; Purdue NW 7-16, 3-10.
Southern Illinois 77, Valparaiso 47
VALPARAISO (10-13-16-8)
Olivia Brown 7, Ava Interrante 1, Ilysse Pitts 2, Katie Beyer 8, Leah Earnest 13, Emma Tecca 0, Ali Saunders 10, Ella Van Weelden 0, Maya Dunson 5, Olivia Sims 1, Jayda Johnston 0. Totals – 13-42 18-23 47.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (13-20-15-29)
Totals – 30-62 11-19 77.
3-point field goals – Valpo 3 (Brown 1, Earnest 1, Saunders 1); SIU 6 (Williams 1, Jones 3, Holmes 2). Team fouls – Valpo 16, SIU 22. Fouled out – Pitts (V). Records: Southern Illinois 8-13, 5-7 MVC; Valparaiso 4-17, 2-10.
St. Xavier 97, Calumet College 44
ST. XAVIER (28-18-29-22)
Totals – 37-80 14-18 97.
CALUMET (10-13-12-9)
Markeysha Coleman 16, Destiny Hughes 6, Jasmin Barker 6, Vanessa Howell 2, Ariel Esquivel 2, Marisa Esquivel 8, Journi Tisby 4. Totals – 17-57 10-11 44.
3-point field goals – STX 9 (Streeter 2, Fawcett 1, Austin 1, Derrell 2, Hernandez 1, Green 1). Team fouls – STX 20, Calumet 15. Fouled out – Chudzik (STX). Records: St. Xavier 18-6, 14-3 CCAC; Calumet College 0-18, 0-17.