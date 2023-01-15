Check out local college results

Men’s Basketball
Olivet-Nazarene 82, Indiana Northwest 70
OLIVET-NAZARENE (43-39)
Totals – 30-65 18-26 82.
INDIANA NW (29-41)
Lamarius Lillard 17, Ryan LaFollette 8, Jimmie Washington 5, Jaivion Reid 4, Nicky Flesher 1, Malik Miller 16, Ladaion Barnes 15, Tyler Houston 4, Blake Creech 0, Kionne Layne 0, Trey Steinhilber 0. Totals – 25-71 12-19 70.
3-point field goals – Olivet 4 (Schmidt 2, Pflederer 2); IUN 8 (Lillard 1, LaFollette 2, Miller 2, Barnes 3). Team fouls – Olivet 17, IUN 23. Records: Olivet-Nazarene 14-5, 9-2; Indiana NW 7-11, 6-5.
Trinity Christian 64, Calumet College 60 (OT)
CALUMET (29-26-5)
Oshawn Lee 13, Dorwynn Smith 9, Reggie Loury 7, Noel Mpie 9, David Nelson 6, DJ Shelton 3, Dylan Hill 13, Keith Rupert 0. Totals – 23-69 7-9 60.
TRINITY (29-26-9)
Totals – 24-58 11-15 64.
3-point field goals – Calumet 7 (Lee 3, Smith 1, Hill 3); Trinity 5 (Miller 1, Wright 3, Bridgeman 1). Team fouls – Calumet 16, Trinity 12. Records: Trinity Christian 7-10, 3-8 CCAC; Calumet College 3-10, 3-8.
Women’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 89, Olivet-Nazarene 86
OLIVET-NAZARENE (19-29-14-24)
Totals – 27-72 22-29 86.
INDIANA NW (13-24-32-20)
Michaela Schmidt 25, Tiara Jackson 18, Alyna Santiago 17, Sarah Martin 13, Karli Miller 9, Makayla Best 7, Emma Schmidt 0, Katelyn Halfacre 0, Samantha Martin 0. Totals – 31-65 21-29 89.
3-point field goals – Olivet 10 (Boehne 3, O’Neal 2, Cora 1, Finn 1, Rolison 1, Engle 1, Smith 1); IUN 6 (M. Schmidt 2, Santiago 2, Sarah Martin 1, Best 1). Team fouls – Olivet 24, IUN 19. Fouled out – Santiago (IUN). Records: Indiana NW 14-5, 9-2; Olivet-Nazarene 13-6, 8-3.
Trinity Christian 67, Calumet College 39
TRINITY (13-16-21-17)
Totals – 25-66 9-11 67.
CALUMET (4-8-10-17)
Markeysha Coleman 12, Destiny Hughes 5, Jasmin Barker 11, Vanessa Howell 2, Ariel Esquivel 6, Marisa Esquivel 3, Journi Tisby 0. Totals – 15-49 8-15 39.
3-point field goals – Trinity 8 (Page 4, Davis 3, Foxworth 1); Calumet 1 (Barker). Team fouls – Trinity 16, Calumet 10. Fouled out – Savic (TC). Records: Trinity Christian 7-11, 4-7 CCAC; Calumet College 0-12, 0-11.