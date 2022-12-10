Check out local college results

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Men’s Basketball

Indiana South Bend 84, Indiana Northwest 69

INDIANA SB (34-50)

Totals – 34-68 11-16 84.

INDIANA NW (44-25)

Malik Miller 9, Javion Reid 0, Lamarius Lillard 12, Jared Johnson 27, Isaac Stanback 13, Tyler Houston 0, Nicky Flesher 0, Kionne Layne 2, Tre Steinhilber 0, Ray Yagelski 0, Jimmie Washington 0, De’Avion Washington 6. Totals – 27-65 9-12 69.

3-point field goals – Indiana SB 5 (Meredith II 1, Poole 2, Snodgrass 1, Pettit 1); Indiana NW 6 (Lillard 2, Johnson 4). Team fouls – Indiana SB 11, Indiana NW 18. Records: Indiana SB 7-4, 5-1 GLIAC; Indiana NW 4-7, 3-2.

South Suburban 78, Morton (Ill.) 62

MORTON (23-39)

Totals – 19-50 15-23 62.

SOUTH SUBURBAN (32-46)

N. Shelton 28, Damonte Taylor 11, J. Houston 12, C. Smith 4, D. Hale 8, R. Harris 9, J. Staten 0, N. Haynes 6, Chris Heffner 0. Totals – 32-56 6-13 78.

3-point field goals – Morton 9 (Strickland 1, Rodriguez 2, Deksnys 4, Anderson 1, Griffith 1); South Suburban 8 (Shelton 5, Harris 1, Haynes 2). Team fouls – Morton 13, South Suburban 17.

Women’s Basketball

Indiana South Bend 62, Indiana Northwest 53

INDIANA SB (21-8-19-14)

Michaela Schmidt 10, Makayla Best 10, Sarah Martin 9, Tiara Jackson 6, Karli Miller 5, Alyna Santiago 6, Katelyn Halfacre 3, Samantha Martin 2, Emma Schmidt 2. Totals – 18-48 13-22 53.

INDIANA NW (15-9-19-10)

Totals – 23-63 11-17 62.

3-point field goals – Indiana SB 5 (K. Gard 2, Doi 1, Robards 1, Rufus 1); Indiana NW 4 (Best 2, Sarah Martin 1, Halfacre 1). Team fouls – Indiana SB 21, Indiana NW 16. Records: Indiana SB 11-1, 6-1 GLIAC; Indiana NW 8-3, 5-1.

