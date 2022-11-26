Check out local college results

Men’s Basketball
Cedarville 77, Purdue Northwest 65
CEDARVILLE (42-35)
Totals – 31-53 5-6 77.
PURDUE NW (27-38)
Alou Dillon 17, Mikell Cooper 14, Anthony Barnard 7, Jaylon Gentry 3, Obi Ezekwesili 0, Anthony Irvin 9, Andre Bradford 8, Brevin Jefferson 3, Kai Steinman 2, Sangolay Njie 2. Totals – 28-64 2-2 65.
3-point field goals – Drees 1, Maughmer 1, Whisman 2, Sipple 2, Rogers 1, Thomas 3 (CED); Dillon 1, Cooper 1, Barnard 1, Gentry 1, Irvin 2, Jefferson 1 (PNW). Team fouls – Cedarville 9, Purdue NW 11. Records: Cedarville 5-1, Purdue NW 5-3.
Women’s Basketball
Nova Southeastern 74, Purdue Northwest 72
PURDUE NW (21-22-17-12)
Dash Shaw 21, Tadrianna Heard 15, Kennedy Jackson 5, Mercedes Simmons 5, Kylie Schmidt 4, Antreese Shelton 11, Reagan Courier 7, Syria Butler 2, Zoe Spellman 2, Abbie McDowell 0. Totals – 28-51 12-19 72.
NOVA (15-20-20-19)
Totals – 20-52 29-36 74.
3-point field goals – Shaw 1, Heard 2, Courier 1 (PNW); Frederick 2, Conley 1, Steele 1, Shepherd 1 (NOVA). Team fouls – Purdue NW 30, Nova 25. Fouled out – Jackson, Courier (PNW); Conley, Shepherd (NOVA). Records: Nova SE 5-0, Purdue NW 4-3.