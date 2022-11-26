 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out local college results

Valparaiso Beacons logo
Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

Men’s Basketball

Cedarville 77, Purdue Northwest 65

CEDARVILLE (42-35)

Totals – 31-53 5-6 77.

PURDUE NW (27-38)

Alou Dillon 17, Mikell Cooper 14, Anthony Barnard 7, Jaylon Gentry 3, Obi Ezekwesili 0, Anthony Irvin 9, Andre Bradford 8, Brevin Jefferson 3, Kai Steinman 2, Sangolay Njie 2. Totals – 28-64 2-2 65.

3-point field goals – Drees 1, Maughmer 1, Whisman 2, Sipple 2, Rogers 1, Thomas 3 (CED); Dillon 1, Cooper 1, Barnard 1, Gentry 1, Irvin 2, Jefferson 1 (PNW). Team fouls – Cedarville 9, Purdue NW 11. Records: Cedarville 5-1, Purdue NW 5-3. 

Women’s Basketball

Nova Southeastern 74, Purdue Northwest 72

PURDUE NW (21-22-17-12)

Dash Shaw 21, Tadrianna Heard 15, Kennedy Jackson 5, Mercedes Simmons 5, Kylie Schmidt 4, Antreese Shelton 11, Reagan Courier 7, Syria Butler 2, Zoe Spellman 2, Abbie McDowell 0. Totals – 28-51 12-19 72.

NOVA (15-20-20-19)

Totals – 20-52 29-36 74.

3-point field goals – Shaw 1, Heard 2, Courier 1 (PNW); Frederick 2, Conley 1, Steele 1, Shepherd 1 (NOVA). Team fouls – Purdue NW 30, Nova 25. Fouled out – Jackson, Courier (PNW); Conley, Shepherd (NOVA). Records: Nova SE 5-0, Purdue NW 4-3.

