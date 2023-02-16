Thursday's Results
Men's Basketball
Michigan Tech 71, Purdue Northwest 70
PURDUE NORTHWEST (38-32)
Dillon 18, Giner 4, Cooper 22, Jefferson 4, Irvin 9, Steinman 3, Whitehead 10, Ezekwesili 0, Tyran Rodgers 0. Totals – 24-51 8-11 70.
MICHIGAN TECH (40-31)
Totals – 27-50 9-15 71.
3-point field goals: PNW 14 (Cooper 5, Dillon 4, Irvin 3, Jefferson, Steinman); MT 8. Rebounds: 27 (Jefferson 5); MT 27. Assists: PNW 19 (Cooper 7, Dillon 6); MT 9. Steals: PNW 1 (Dillon); MT 7. Team fouls: PNW 17, MT 14. Fouled out: None.
Women’s Basketball
Michigan Tech 80, Purdue Northwest 46
PURDUE NORTHWEST (8-10-12-16)
Shelton 1, Roepke 0, McDowell 3, Heard 8, Shaw 15, Butler 9, Schmidt 0, Spoelman 0, Simmons 10. Totals – 15-53 12-23 46.
MICHIGAN TECH (17-19-23-21)
Totals – 34-68 5-7 80.
3-point field goals: PNW 4 (Butler 3, Heard); MT 7. Rebounds: PNW 28 (Schmidt 8); MT 47. Assists: PNW 7 (McDowell 3); MT 20. Steals: PNW 3 (Shelton 2); MT 9. Team fouls: PNW 12, MT 19. Fouled out: None.
.
Wednesday’s Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Trinity International 80, Calumet 78
TRINITY INTERNATIONAL (45-35)
Totals – 33-70 9-15 80.
CALUMET (36-42)
Lee 14, Hill 2, Loury 24, Mpie 18, elson 2, Smith 0, Davis 4, Buckley 5, Rupert 9, Morris 0, Koko 0. Totals – 30-63 7-11 78.
3-point field goals: TIU 5; CCSJ 11 (Loury 5, Rupert 3, Lee 2, Buckley). Rebounds: TIU 38; CCSJ 37 (Nelson 13). Assists: TIU 14, CCSJ 18 (Davis 6). Steals: TIU 7; CCSJ 5. Team fouls: TIU 13, CCSJ 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Trinity International 15-12 (10-9 CCAC), Calumet 7-15 (7-13).
Women’s Swimming
MVC Championships
AT NORTHERN IOWA
Day 1
(1st place and Valpo results)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Missouri State 1:38.73, 22. Valparaiso (Morelock, Strauss, Pollard, Boor) 1:49.19. 800 FREE RELAY – 1. Missouri State 7:17.61, 14. Valparaiso (Schmidt, Pollard, Gorski, Hume) 7:55.43. 100 FREE – 1. Kozel (Indiana State) 54.16, 100 BACK – 1 Sanqunetti (Indiana State) 58.92.