Check out local college results

Friday’s Late Result
Men’s Basketball
Macomb CC 71, South Suburban 66
SOUTH SUBURBAN (35-31)
Damontae Taylor 26, Rashard Harris 13, Chris Smith 2, Kaevon Anderson 4, Christian Heffner 8, Dominykas Ramonas 0, Norman Haynes 3, Casey Nsamba 0, LeQuan Washington 4, Brandon Adorno 0, Delaware Hale 6. Totals – 23-61 19-23 66.
MACOMB (37-34)
Totals – 21-47 24-34 71.
3-point field goals – SSC 1 (Haynes); MaComb 5 (Rubio 1, Adley 1, Maxey 2, Williams 1). Team fouls – SSC 26, MaComb 19. Fouled out – Anderson, Heffner, Haynes (SS), Rubio (M). Records: MaComb 12-3, South Suburban 12-3.
Purdue Northwest 95, Indiana Northwest 71
PURDUE NW (54-41)
Malik Miller 13, Lamarius Lillard 9, Ryan Lafollette 3, Jared Johnson 5, Isaac Stanback 4, Tyler Houston 0, Nicky Flesher 2, Jaivion Reid 17, Tre Steinhilber 3, Jimmie Washington 0, De’Avion Washington 15. Totals – 23-57 18-25 71.
INDIANA NW (35-36)
Cooper 18, Jefferson 6, Ezekwesili 8, Irvin 6, Dillon 27, Gentry 0, Bradford 7, Steinman 3, Whitehead 2, Rodgers 3, Njie 14, Richards 0, Giner 1. Totals – 32-69 16-28 95.
3-point field goals – Purdue NW 7 (Miller 1, Lafollette 1, Reid 2, Steinhilber 1, D. Washington 2), Indiana NW 15 (Cooper 3, Jefferson 2, Irvin 2, Dillon 4, Bradford 1, Steinman 1, Njie 2). Team fouls – Purdue NW 22, Indiana NW 23. Fouled out – D. Washington (PNW). Records: Purdue NW 8-6, Indiana NW 6-9.
Women’s Basketball
Belmont 74, Valparaiso 60
VALPARAISO (15-15-15-15)
Olivia Brown 18, Ava Interrante 14, Ilysse Pitts 4, Leah Earnest 6, Maya Dunson 3, Ali Saunders 10, Katie Beyer 1, Olivia Sims 2, Jayda Johnston 2. Totals – 21-43 7-12 60.
BELMONT (22-22-16-14)
Totals – 27-59 12-19 74.
3-point field goals – Valpo 11 (Brown 6, Interrante 4, Saunders 1); Belmont 8 (Harvey, Wells 2, McGuff 1, Bartley 2, Cheesman 2). Team fouls – Valpo 20, Belmont 17. Records: Belmont 5-7, 1-0 MVC; Valparaiso 2-7, 0-1.
Indiana Northwest 77, Rochester 62
ROCHESTER (19-12-16-15)
Totals – 23-66 10-13 62.
INDIANA NW (15-23-13-26)
Sarah Martin 24, Michaela Schmidt 15, Tiara Jackson 15, Karli Miller 9, Alyna Santiago 2, Katelyn Halfacre 9, Emma Schmidt 3, Makayla Best 0, Samantha Martin 0. Totals – 31-64 11-18 77.
3-point field goals – Rochester 6 (Martin 3, Mershimer 1, Rice 1, Thompson 1); Indiana NW 4 (Halfacre 3, E. Schmidt 1). Team fouls – Rochester 19, Indiana NW 10. Records: Indiana NW 11-4, 6-1 CCAC; Rochester 7-8, 5-2