 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Check out local college results

  • 0

Friday’s Late Result

Men’s Basketball

Macomb CC 71, South Suburban 66

SOUTH SUBURBAN (35-31)

Damontae Taylor 26, Rashard Harris 13, Chris Smith 2, Kaevon Anderson 4, Christian Heffner 8, Dominykas Ramonas 0, Norman Haynes 3, Casey Nsamba 0, LeQuan Washington 4, Brandon Adorno 0, Delaware Hale 6. Totals – 23-61 19-23 66.

MACOMB (37-34)

Totals – 21-47 24-34 71.

3-point field goals – SSC 1 (Haynes); MaComb 5 (Rubio 1, Adley 1, Maxey 2, Williams 1). Team fouls – SSC 26, MaComb 19. Fouled out – Anderson, Heffner, Haynes (SS), Rubio (M). Records: MaComb 12-3, South Suburban 12-3.

Purdue Northwest 95, Indiana Northwest 71

People are also reading…

PURDUE NW (54-41)

Malik Miller 13, Lamarius Lillard 9, Ryan Lafollette 3, Jared Johnson 5, Isaac Stanback 4, Tyler Houston 0, Nicky Flesher 2, Jaivion Reid 17, Tre Steinhilber 3, Jimmie Washington 0, De’Avion Washington 15. Totals – 23-57 18-25 71.

INDIANA NW (35-36)

Cooper 18, Jefferson 6, Ezekwesili 8, Irvin 6, Dillon 27, Gentry 0, Bradford 7, Steinman 3, Whitehead 2, Rodgers 3, Njie 14, Richards 0, Giner 1. Totals – 32-69 16-28 95.

3-point field goals – Purdue NW 7 (Miller 1, Lafollette 1, Reid 2, Steinhilber 1, D. Washington 2), Indiana NW 15 (Cooper 3, Jefferson 2, Irvin 2, Dillon 4, Bradford 1, Steinman 1, Njie 2). Team fouls – Purdue NW 22, Indiana NW 23. Fouled out – D. Washington (PNW). Records: Purdue NW 8-6, Indiana NW 6-9.

Women’s Basketball

Belmont 74, Valparaiso 60

VALPARAISO (15-15-15-15)

Olivia Brown 18, Ava Interrante 14, Ilysse Pitts 4, Leah Earnest 6, Maya Dunson 3, Ali Saunders 10, Katie Beyer 1, Olivia Sims 2, Jayda Johnston 2. Totals – 21-43 7-12 60.

BELMONT (22-22-16-14)

Totals – 27-59 12-19 74.

3-point field goals – Valpo 11 (Brown 6, Interrante 4, Saunders 1); Belmont 8 (Harvey, Wells 2, McGuff 1, Bartley 2, Cheesman 2). Team fouls – Valpo 20, Belmont 17. Records: Belmont 5-7, 1-0 MVC; Valparaiso 2-7, 0-1.

Indiana Northwest 77, Rochester 62

ROCHESTER (19-12-16-15)

Totals – 23-66 10-13 62.

INDIANA NW (15-23-13-26)

Sarah Martin 24, Michaela Schmidt 15, Tiara Jackson 15, Karli Miller 9, Alyna Santiago 2, Katelyn Halfacre 9, Emma Schmidt 3, Makayla Best 0, Samantha Martin 0. Totals – 31-64 11-18 77.

3-point field goals – Rochester 6 (Martin 3, Mershimer 1, Rice 1, Thompson 1); Indiana NW 4 (Halfacre 3, E. Schmidt 1). Team fouls – Rochester 19, Indiana NW 10. Records: Indiana NW 11-4, 6-1 CCAC; Rochester 7-8, 5-2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Longtime Hammond basketball coach Leroy Harwell dies at 77

Longtime Hammond basketball coach Leroy Harwell dies at 77

Leroy Harwell, longtime basketball coach and teacher who passed away earlier this month, was a legend within the Hammond High School community. His players describe him as a fierce competitor, an inspiration for the Black community and a caring mentor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts