 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Check out local college results

  • 0

Thursday's Results

Women’s Basketball

Grand Valley State 88, Purdue Northwest 47

PURDUE NORTHWEST (11-12-16-8)

Simmons 14, Heard 11, Shaw 10, Butler 6, Shelton 5, Courier 1, Schmidt 0, McDowell 0, Spoelman 0. Totals – 11-43 21-26 47.

GRAND VALLEY STATE (24-17-26-21)

Totals – 32-60 21-29 88.

3-point field goals: PNW 4 (Heard 3, Butler); GVS 3. Rebounds: PNW 21 (Simmons 5); GVS 45. Assists: PNW 7 (Heard 2, Schmidt 2); GVS 14. Steals: PNW 5 (Shaw 2); GVS 12. Team fouls: PNW 22, GVS 20. Fouled out: Shelton, Courier (PNW). Records: Grand Valley State 18-2 (0-1 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 5-15 (1-9).

People are also reading…

.

Wednesday’s Late Results

Men’s Basketball

IU Northwest 88, Trinity Christian 60

IU NORTHWEST (41-47)

Lillard 27, Stanback 15, Johnson 12, Barnes 4, Miller 2, Layne 7, LaFollette 5, Reid 5, Flesher 4, Steinhilber 4, Creech 2, Martin 1, Houston 0. Totals – 35-73 10-14 88.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN (23-37)

Totals – 25-71 8-15 60.

3-point field goals: IUN 8 (Lillard 3, Johnson 2, Layne, LaFollette, Reid); TCC 2. Rebounds: IUN 51 (Stanback 11, Lillard 9); TCC 38. Assists: IUN 15 (Miller 5); TCC 10. Steals: IUN 5 (Lillard 2); TCC 7. Team fouls: IUN 14, TCC 14. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 10-10 (9-5 CCAC), Trinity Christian 9-12 (5-9).

Northern Iowa 77, Valparaiso 66

VALPARAISO (28-38)

Edwards 12, Nelson 6, Green 3, Krikke 22, King 14, Barrett 6, DeAveiro 0, Bayu 3, Hedstrom 0. Totals – 25-66 8-12 66.

NORTHERN IOWA (45-32)

Totals – 24-48 23-28 77.

3-point field goals: Valpo 8 (Edwards, Nelson 2, Green, Krikke, Barrett 2, Bayu); UNI 6. Rebounds: Valpo 38 (King 12); UNI 34. Assists: Valpo 12 (Krikke 5); UNI 13. Steals: Valpo 8 (Edwards 3); UNI 4. Team fouls: Valpo 22, UNI 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Northern Iowa 12-9 (8-3 MVC), Valparaiso 9-13 (3-8).

Olivet Nazarene 83, Calumet 57

CALUMET (29-28)

Lee 17, Davis 10, Loury 6, Mpie 9, Nelson 5, Shelton 0, Smith 0, Hill 0, Buckley 2, Rupert 0, Morris 8, Koko 0. Totals – 24-60 6-9 57.

OLIVET NAZARENE (43-40)

Totals – 32-59 12-16 83.

3-point field goals: CCSJ 3 (Lee 2, Loury); ONU 7. Rebounds: CCSJ 29 (Loury 7); ONU 36. Assists: CCSJ 7 (Lee 3); ONU 22. Steals: CCSJ 3; ONU 6. Team fouls: CCSJ 16, ONU 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Olivet Nazarene 16-6 (11-3 CCAC), Calumet 4-12 (4-10).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Region coaches react to sectional draw

Region coaches react to sectional draw

Hoosier Hysteria begins again Jan. 31, and teams around the state learned during Sunday’s IHSAA’s pairings show who they’d be playing in the girls basketball sectional opener. 

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts