Check out local college results

Thursday's Results
Women’s Basketball
Grand Valley State 88, Purdue Northwest 47
PURDUE NORTHWEST (11-12-16-8)
Simmons 14, Heard 11, Shaw 10, Butler 6, Shelton 5, Courier 1, Schmidt 0, McDowell 0, Spoelman 0. Totals – 11-43 21-26 47.
GRAND VALLEY STATE (24-17-26-21)
Totals – 32-60 21-29 88.
3-point field goals: PNW 4 (Heard 3, Butler); GVS 3. Rebounds: PNW 21 (Simmons 5); GVS 45. Assists: PNW 7 (Heard 2, Schmidt 2); GVS 14. Steals: PNW 5 (Shaw 2); GVS 12. Team fouls: PNW 22, GVS 20. Fouled out: Shelton, Courier (PNW). Records: Grand Valley State 18-2 (0-1 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 5-15 (1-9).
Wednesday’s Late Results
Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest 88, Trinity Christian 60
IU NORTHWEST (41-47)
Lillard 27, Stanback 15, Johnson 12, Barnes 4, Miller 2, Layne 7, LaFollette 5, Reid 5, Flesher 4, Steinhilber 4, Creech 2, Martin 1, Houston 0. Totals – 35-73 10-14 88.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN (23-37)
Totals – 25-71 8-15 60.
3-point field goals: IUN 8 (Lillard 3, Johnson 2, Layne, LaFollette, Reid); TCC 2. Rebounds: IUN 51 (Stanback 11, Lillard 9); TCC 38. Assists: IUN 15 (Miller 5); TCC 10. Steals: IUN 5 (Lillard 2); TCC 7. Team fouls: IUN 14, TCC 14. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 10-10 (9-5 CCAC), Trinity Christian 9-12 (5-9).
Northern Iowa 77, Valparaiso 66
VALPARAISO (28-38)
Edwards 12, Nelson 6, Green 3, Krikke 22, King 14, Barrett 6, DeAveiro 0, Bayu 3, Hedstrom 0. Totals – 25-66 8-12 66.
NORTHERN IOWA (45-32)
Totals – 24-48 23-28 77.
3-point field goals: Valpo 8 (Edwards, Nelson 2, Green, Krikke, Barrett 2, Bayu); UNI 6. Rebounds: Valpo 38 (King 12); UNI 34. Assists: Valpo 12 (Krikke 5); UNI 13. Steals: Valpo 8 (Edwards 3); UNI 4. Team fouls: Valpo 22, UNI 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Northern Iowa 12-9 (8-3 MVC), Valparaiso 9-13 (3-8).
Olivet Nazarene 83, Calumet 57
CALUMET (29-28)
Lee 17, Davis 10, Loury 6, Mpie 9, Nelson 5, Shelton 0, Smith 0, Hill 0, Buckley 2, Rupert 0, Morris 8, Koko 0. Totals – 24-60 6-9 57.
OLIVET NAZARENE (43-40)
Totals – 32-59 12-16 83.
3-point field goals: CCSJ 3 (Lee 2, Loury); ONU 7. Rebounds: CCSJ 29 (Loury 7); ONU 36. Assists: CCSJ 7 (Lee 3); ONU 22. Steals: CCSJ 3; ONU 6. Team fouls: CCSJ 16, ONU 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Olivet Nazarene 16-6 (11-3 CCAC), Calumet 4-12 (4-10).