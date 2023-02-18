Baseball
Valparaiso 11, Kansas 3
Valparaiso;000;014;060;—;11;8;1
Kansas;000;000;003;—;3;5;1
2B — Baker (K). HR — Jake Skrine, Kade Reinertson (V). Pitching summary: VALPO — Connor Lockwood (7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 SO), Christian Hack (2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO). WP — Lockwood (1-0). LP — Ireland (0-1). Leading hitters: VALPO — Reinertson (2-4, R, 4 RBI), Ryan Maka (2-4, 2 R). Records: Valparaiso 1-1, Kansas 1-1.
Men’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 64, St. Francis (Ill.) 60
ST. FRANCIS (37-23)
Totals – 22-54 9-15 60.
INDIANA NW (32-32)
Malik Miller 13, Isaac Stanback 12, Tyler Houston 10, Jared Johnson 5, Jimmie Washington 4, Ladaion Barnes 7, De’Avion Washington 5, Eric Martin 4, Brian Hernandez 4, Ryan LaFollette 0. Totals – 22-57 16-24 64.
3-point field goals – SF 7 (Wright 1, Charles 3, Maxwell-Topia 2, McGlasson 1); IUN 4 (Houston 2, Barnes 1, Washington 1). Team fouls – St. Francis 16, IUN 16. Indiana NW 13-15, 12-8 CCAC; St. Francis 16-10, 14-6.
Northern Michigan 84, Purdue Northwest 78
PURDUE NW (33-45)
Mikell Cooper 30, Alou Dillon 11, Brevin Jefferson 5, Anthony Irvin 3, Joan Giner 0, Kai Steinman 18, Kalil Whitehead 8, Obi Ezekwesili 2, Andre Bradford 1, Tyran Rodgers 0, Jaylon Gentry 0. Totals – 24-51 15-20.
N. MICHIGAN (38-46)
Totals – 26-68 26-31 84.
3-point field goals – PNW 15 (Cooper 5, Dillon 1, Jefferson 1, Irvin 1, Steinman 5, Whitehead 2); Northern 6 (Bjorklun 2, Weisbrod 4). Team fouls – PNW 27, Northern 18. Fouled out – Jefferson (PNW); Kuehl (NM). Records: Northern Michigan 20-7, 12-5 GLIAC; Purdue NW 11-17, 4-12.
Women’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 65, St. Francis (Ill.) 59
ST. FRANCIS (12-15-17-15)
Totals – 21-73 10-18 59.
INDIANA NW (13-18-11-23)
Sarah Martin 16, Michaela Schmidt 15, Tiara Jackson 12, Karli Miller 4, Madison Wirey 0, Katelyn Halfacre 13, Makayla Best 3, Samantha Martin 2, Alyna Santiago 0, Emma Schmidt 0. Totals – 22-48 17-31 65.
3-point field goals – SF 7 (Harris 1, Pyle 1, Swiatek 3, Charlesworth 1, Kennelly 1); IUN 4 (Sarah Martin 1, Halfacre 2, Best 1). Team fouls – St. Francis 25, IUN 13. Fouled out – Swiatek, Jahnke (SF). Records: Indiana NW 22-6, 16-3 CCAC; St. Francis 21-6, 16-3.
Northern Michigan 65, Purdue Northwest 61
PURDUE NW (16-19-12-14)
Mercedes Simmons 20, Tadriana Heard 16, Dash Shaw 10, Antreese Shelton 4, Abbie McDowell 3, Syria Butler 5, Kylie Schmidt 3, Elexah Roepke 0. Totals – 24-55 8-9 61.
N. MICHIGAN (21-13-13-18)
Totals – 22-55 18-22 65.
3-point field goals – PNW 5 (Heard 2, McDowell 1, Butler 1, Schmidt 1); Northern 3 (Kuhn 1, Fraaza 1, Newcomer 1). Team fouls – PNW 19, Northern 11. Fouled out – Shelton (PNW). Records: Northern Michigan 15-11, 10-7 GLIAC; Purdue NW 7-19, 3-13.
Softball
Findlay 5, Purdue Northwest 1
Findlay;000;200;3;—;5;9;1
Purdue NW;000;001;0;—;1;8;2
Pitching summary: PURDUE NW — Abbie May (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Jessica DeBoer (2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB). WP — Jones. LP — May. Leading hitters: PURDUE NW — Ashley Bravo (2-3, R), Selena Michko (2-3), Myah Stuckey (2-2).
Indianapolis 2, Purdue Northwest 1
Purdue NW;001;000;00;—;1;5;0
Indianapolis;100;000;01;—;2;5;1
3B — Nichols (IN). Pitching summary: PURDUE NW — Gabby Paliska (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO). WP — Smith. LP — Paliska. Leading hitters: PURDUE NW — Selena Michko (1-3, RBI, BB).
Friday’s Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Chicago State 103, Calumet College 56
CALUMET (18-38)
Oshawn Lee 8, Noel Mpie 6, Dave Nelson 2, Floyd Davis 0, Reggie Loury 0, Antonio Buckley 15, DJ Shel;ton 11, Josh Morris 4, Dylan Hill 3, Keith Rupert 3, Jabari Hill 2, Dorwynn Smith 2, Ajibola Koko 0 . Totals – 22-65 2-4 56.
CHICAGO STATE (51-52)
Totals – 37-65 18-23 103.
3-point field goals – Calumet 10 (Lee 2, Buckley 5, Shelton 1, Hill 1, Rupert 1); CSU 11 (Cadet 1, Weaver 4, Corbett 1, Davis 1, Green 2, Arneaud 1, Blount 1). Team fouls – Calumet 16, CSU 9. Records: Chicago State 10-18, Calumet 7-16.
Softball
Northwood 6, Purdue Northwest 2
Northwood;000;015;0;—;6;6;2
Purdue NW;101;000;0;—;2;2;1
2B — Steimel, Gale (N). Pitching summary: PURDUE NW — Maddison Roop (5.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO), Gabby Paliska (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — Leister (1-0). LP — Roop (0-1). Leading hitters: PURDUE NW — Ashley Bravo (1-3, 2 RBI).