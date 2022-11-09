Check out local college results

Men’s Basketball
South Suburban 144, Trinity Christian (JV) 53
TRINITY CHRISTIAN JV (20-33)
Totals – 19-79 8-11 53 .
SOUTH SUBURBAN (75-69)
Shelton 18, Taylor 14, Houston 15, Harris 6, Smith 7, Ramonas 4, Staten 2, Anderson 12, Haynes 5, Nsamba 24, Washington 10, Adorno 0, Heffner 15, Hale 12. Totals – 66-97 6-9 144.
3-points field goals: Trinity Christian JV 7-28; South Suburban 6-18 (Nsamba 4, Houston, Haynes). Rebounds: TCJV 24; SS 79 (Smith 8, Shelton 7, Nsamba 7, Washington 7). Assists: TCJV 7; SS 35 (Houston 8, Staten 6). Steals: TCJV 3; SS 22 (Houston 5, Taylor 3, Harris 3). Team fouls: Trinity Christian JV 9, South Suburban 11. Fouled out: None. Records: South Suburban 3-0.