Check out local college results

Valparaiso Beacons logo
Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

Men’s Basketball

South Suburban 144, Trinity Christian (JV) 53

TRINITY CHRISTIAN JV (20-33)

Totals – 19-79 8-11 53 .

SOUTH SUBURBAN (75-69)

Shelton 18, Taylor 14, Houston 15, Harris 6, Smith 7, Ramonas 4, Staten 2, Anderson 12, Haynes 5, Nsamba 24, Washington 10, Adorno 0, Heffner 15, Hale 12. Totals – 66-97 6-9 144.

3-points field goals: Trinity Christian JV 7-28; South Suburban 6-18 (Nsamba 4, Houston, Haynes). Rebounds: TCJV 24; SS 79 (Smith 8, Shelton 7, Nsamba 7, Washington 7). Assists: TCJV 7; SS 35 (Houston 8, Staten 6). Steals: TCJV 3; SS 22 (Houston 5, Taylor 3, Harris 3). Team fouls: Trinity Christian JV 9, South Suburban 11. Fouled out: None. Records: South Suburban 3-0.

