Check out local college results

Tuesday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Central Michigan 74, Purdue Northwest 67
PURDUE NORTHWEST (34-33)
Mikell Cooper 18, Anthony Barnard 12, Alou Dillon 12, Anthony Irvin 8, Jaylon Gentry 0, Andre Bradford 6, Kalil Whitehead 4, Brevin Jefferson 3, Kai Steinman 3, Sangolay Njie 1, Obi Ezekwesili 0, Tyran Rodgers 0. Totals – 23-60 11-16 67.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN (36-38)
Totals – 24-50 17-28 74.
3-point field goals: PNW 10-34 (Cooper 2, Barnard 2, Dillon, Irvin 2, Bradford 2, Steinman); CMU 9-22. Rebounds: PNW 30 (Cooper 4, Whitehead 4); CMU 43. Assists: PNW 15 (Dillon 4); CMU 15. Steals: PNW 9 (Cooper 3); CMU 1. Team fouls: PNW 21, CMU 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Central Michigan 3-4, Purdue Northwest 5-4.
South Suburban 82, Prairie State 64
PRAIRIE STATE (33-31)
Totals – 22-61 17-25 64.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (38-44)
Shelton 18, Taylor 29, Houston 7, Harris 5, Smith 4, Staten 4, Anderson 0, Washington 0, Heffner 6, Hale 9. Totals – 30-56 18-21 82.
3-point field goals: PSC 3-16; SSC 4 (Shelton 2, Houston, Hale). Rebounds: PSC 27; SSC 39 (Shelton 12, Taylor 10). Assists: PSC 10; SSC 15 (Taylor 4, Houston 4). Steals: PSC 7; SSC 12 (Shelton 3, Taylor 3). Team fouls: PSC 17, SSC 23. Fouled out: None. Records: South Suburban 8-0, Prairie State 2-3.