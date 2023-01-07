Check out local college results

Men’s Basketball
Bradley 88, Valparaiso 66
VALPARAISO (24-42)
Nick Edwards 2, Maximus Nelson 7, Quinton Green 12, Ben Krikke 17, Kobe King 12, Connor Barrett 10, Darius DeAveiro 0, Ibra Bayu 0, Joe Hedstrom 6. Totals – 21-46 18-26 66.
BRADLEY (49-39)
Totals – 35-60 6-9 88.
3-point field goals – Valpo 6 (Nelson 1, Green 3, Barrett 2); Bradley 12 (Montgomery 1, Hickman 2, Leons 5, Deen 1, Tahvanainen 3). Team fouls – Valpo 8, Bradley 18. Records: Bradley 11-6, 4-2 MVC; Valparaiso 6-11, 0-6.
Grand Valley State 74, Purdue Northwest 62
GRAND VALLEY (35-39)
People are also reading…
Totals – 26-55 12-16 74.
PURDUE NW (32-30)
Alou Dillon 19, Mikell Cooper 13, Anthony Irvin 9, Obi Ezekwesili 2, Brevin Jefferson 0, Kai Steinman 6, Kalil Whitehead 5, Sangolay Njie 4, Andre Bradford 4, Jaylon Gentry 0, Joan Giner 0. Totals – 20-52 12-16 62.
3-point field goals – GVSU 10 (Gunter 1, James 5, Carver-Bagley 3, Toliver 1); PNW 10 (Dillon 4, Cooper 3, Irvin 2, Whitehead 1). Team fouls – GVSU 15, PNW 16. Records: Grand Valley State 8-7, 2-3 GLIAC; Purdue Northwest 9-9, 2-4.
Indiana Northwest 83, Judson 70
INDIANA NW (42-41)
Isaac Stanback 25, Jared Johnson 21, Lamarius Lillard 17, Jaivion Reid 6, Malik Miller 5, Tyler Houston 4, Kionne Layne 3, Jimmie Washington 2, Nicky Flesher 0, Ryan LaFollette 0, Blake Creech 0, Trey Steinhilber 0. Totals – 34-59 7-12 83.
JUDSON (38-32)
Totals – 25-72 13-18 70.
3-point field goals – IUN 8 (Stanback 2, Johnson 3, Lillard 1, Miller 1, Layne 1); Judson 7 (Burd 3, Keller 2, Rhyan 1, Wilson 1). Team fouls – IUN 20, Judson 16. Records: Indiana NW 6-10, 5-3 GLIAC; Judson 5-11, 3-6.
Women’s Basketball
Grand Valley State 62, Purdue Northwest 54
GRAND VALLEY (16-13-18-15)
Totals – 21-45 18-26 62.
PURDUE NW (8-14-15-17)
Dash Shaw 17, Mercedes Simmons 12, Tadriana Heard 6, Kennedy Jackson 2, Antreese Shelton 2, Reagan Courier 7, Kylie Schmidt 5, Syria Butler 3, Abbie McDowell 0. Totals – 23-58 5-9 54.
3-point field goals – GVSU 2 (Droste 1, Miller 1); PNW 3 (Shaw 1, Courier 1, Butler 1). Team fouls – GVSU 13, PNW 22. Fouled out – Shelton (PNW). Records: Grand Valley State 14-1, 5-0 GLIAC; Purdue Northwest 5-11, 1-5.
Indiana Northwest 77, Judson 70
INDIANA NW (16-13-17-31)
Michaela Schmidt 16, Tiara Jackson 15, Sarah Martin 11, Karli Miller 10, Alyna Santiago 4, Makayla Best 11, Katelyn Halfacre 6, Abbie Tomlin 2, Emma Schmidt 2, Samantha Martin 0. Totals – 23-58 26-37 77.
JUDSON (12-23-14-21)
Totals – 27-58 9-14 70.
3-point field goals – IUN 5 (M. Schmidt 1, Martin 1, Best 1, Halfacre 2); Judson 7 (Scheblo 3, Wolf 1, Quintana 2, Beyer 1). Team fouls – IUN 15, Judson 22. Fouled out – Wolf (J). Records: Indiana NW 12-5, 7-2 GLIAC; Judson 3-14, 2-8.
Indiana State 66, Valparaiso 58
INDIANA STATE (5-18-18-25)
Totals – 24-52 13-16 66.
VALPARAISO (14-9-20-15)
Olivia Brown 17, Ava Interrante 12, Ilysse Pitts 2, Leah Earnest 10, Maya Dunson 14, Emma Tecca 0, Ali Saunders 3, Katie Beyer 0, Olivia Sims 0, Jayda Johnston 0. Totals – 19-46 9-12 58.
3-point field goals – ISU 5 (McKendree 3, Williams 1, Blackwell 1); Valpo 11 (Brown 5, Interrante 2, Earnest 1, Dunson 2, Saunders 1). Team fouls – ISU 13, Valpo 15. Records: Indiana State 7-6, 2-2 MVC; Valparaiso 2-10, 0-4.