Check out local college results

Women’s Basketball
Ferris State 84, Purdue Northwest 77
PURDUE NORTHWEST (24-16-18-19)
Shaw 19, Heard 16, Simmons 10, Shelton 7, Jackson 2, Butler 12, Schmidt 9, Spoelman 2, Courier 0, McDowell 0. Totals – 30-68 10-13 77.
FERRIS STATE (22-11-21-30)
Totals – 28-58 22-27 84.
3-point field goals: PNW 7 (Heard 4, Butler 2, Schmidt); FS 6. Rebounds: PNW 36 (Simmons 10); FS 32. Assists: PNW 19 (Jackson 7); FS 21. Steals: PNW 3 (Heard 2); FS 5. Team fouls: PNW 22, FS 14. Fouled out: Jackson (PNW). Records: Ferris State 11-4 (4-2 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 5-12 (1-6).
.
Wednesday’s Late Results
People are also reading…
Women's Basketball
Illinois-Chicago 51, Valparaiso 50
VALPARAISO (8-10-18-14)
Brown 8, Interrante 8, Pitts 5, Earnest 5, Dunson 3, Saunders 8, Beyer 0, Johnston 1, Sims 12. Totals – 17-37 11-22 50.
ILLINOIS-CHICAGO (13-7-14-17)
3-point field goals: Valpo 5 (Brown, Interrante 2, Pitts, Dunson); UIC 7. Rebounds: Valpo 22 (Interrante 5, Pitts 5); UIC 24. Assists: Valpo 10 (Dunson 3); UIC 16. Steals: Valpo 7 (Earnest 2, Sims 2); UIC 8. Team fouls: Valpo 23, UIC 23. Fouled out: Jackson (UIC). Records: Illinois-Chicago 10-6 (2-3 MVC), Valparaiso 2-11 (0-5).