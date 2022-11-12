Check out local college results

Men’s Basketball
Calumet College 83, Trinity Christian 69
TRINITY (31-38)
Totals – 27-62 12-15 69.
CALUMET (42-41)
Oshawn Lee 9, Floyd Davis 8, Reggie Loury 12, Shamond Garrett 17, David Nelson 12, Dorwynn Smith 11, Dylan Hill 3, Antonio Buckley 2, Keith Rupert 0, Josh Morris 9, Ajibola Koko 0. Totals – 29-70 19-22 83.
3-point field goals – Cison 2, Wright 1 (TRINITY); Lee 1, Loury 2, Garrett 1, Hill 1, Morris 1 (CALUMET). Team fouls – Trinity 20, Calumet 13. Fouled out – Loerop (Trinity). Records: Calumet College 1-4, 1-2 CCAC; Trinity Christian 3-2, 1-2.
Indiana Northwest 95, Judson 91 (3 OT)
JUDSON (35-29-9-6-12)
Totals – 33-76 14-22 91.
INDIANA NW (25-39-9-6-16)
Jared Johnson 29, Isaac Stanback 21, Malik Miller 2, Jimmie Washington 2, Ryan Lafollette 0, Jaivion Reid 14, Nicky Flesher 13, De’Avion Washington 8, Lamarius Lillard 6. Totals – 36-86 11-22 95.
3-point field goals – Wiggins 4, Wilson 2, Rhyan 1, Keller 4 (JUDSON); Johnson 5, Stanback 2, Reid 2, Flesher 2, Lillard 1 (IUN). Team fouls – Judson 18, Indiana NW 21. Fouled out – Jones (Judson); Reid (IUN). Records: Indiana NW 2-3, 2-0 GLIAC; Judson 1-4, 1-1.
Purdue Northwest 77, William Jewell 62
WILLIAM JEWELL (35-27)
Totals – 23-71 8-10 62.
PURDUE NW (40-37)
Mikell Cooper 20, Alou Dillon 16, Jaylon Gentry 12, Anthony Barnard 10, Obi Ezekwesili 7, Andre Bradford 4, Anthony Irvin 3, Kai Steinman 3, Sangolay Njie 2. Totals – 28-59 8-11 77.
3-point field goals – Alexander 3, Shannon 3, Jermain 1, Hanson 1 (JEWELL); Cooper 2, Dillon 4, Gentry 3, Barnard 2, Ezekwesili 1, Irvin 1 (PNW). Team fouls – William Jewell 10, Purdue NW 13. Records: Purdue NW 2-0, William Jewell 1-1.
South Suburban 75, Jackson 56
JACKSON (32-34)
Totals – 16-53 21-31 56.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (33-42)
N. Shelton 20, Damonte Taylor 11, J. Houston 23, R. Harris 4, C. Smith 7, D. Ramonas 0, J. Staten 0, K. Anderson 2, N. Haynes 2, C. Nsamba 0, L. Washington 2, B. Adorno 0, Chris Heffner 4, D. Hale 0. Totals – 29-62 17-29 75.
3-point field goals – Damey 1, Wambere 1, Smith 1 (JACKSON). Team fouls – Jackson 21, South Suburban 24. Fouled out – Damey (Jackson); Harris (SSC).
Women’s Basketball
Dakota State 100, Indiana Northwest 67
INDIANA NW (15-17-14-21)
Michaela Schmidt 15, Makayla Best 9, Tiara Jackson 7, Sarah Martin 6, Karli Miller 4, Kayla Sirjord 7, Alyna Santiago 7, Samantha Martin 6, Abbie Tomblin 4, Katelyn Halfacre 2, Madison Wirey 0. Totals – 27-61 10-16 67.
DAKOTA (33-28-23-16)
Totals – 38-76 11-16 100.
3-point field goals – Walsdorf 1, Mackley 2, Ritter 2, Fick 1, Slattery 4, Dyer 1, Huber 2 (DAKOTA); Schmidt 1, Best 1, Sirjord 1 (IUN). Team fouls – Indiana NW 13, Dakota 14.
Valparaiso 72, Southern Miss 65
SOUTHERN MISS (12-15-17-21)
Totals – 24-65 13-22 65.
VALPARAISO (14-12-22-24)
Olivia Brown 15, Ilysse Pitts 10, Leah Earnest 12, Maya Dunson 8, Olivia Sims 4, Emma Tecca 0, Ava Interrante 1, Ali Saunders 11, Katie Beyer 2, Ella Van Weelden 9, Jayda Johnston 0. Totals – 25-55 13-19 72.
3-point field goals – Davis 2, Gross 1, Cornfield 1 (SM); Brown 2, Pitts 3, Dunson 2, Van Weelden 2 (VAL). Team fouls – Southern Miss 23, Valparaiso 19. Fouled out – Warren (SM); Earnest (VAL). Records: Valparaiso 2-0, Southern Miss 1-1.
Women’s Bowling
SFA MOTIV Ladyjack Classic
In Kenosha, Wis.
Team scores (top 2 & local): 1. McKendree 11,054 (9-1 match play record), 2. Vanderbilt 10,946 (9-1), 12. Valparaiso 8,812 (3-7).
Individual scores (first place & top locals): 1. Alyssa Ballard (Vanderbilt) 1,173, 39. Lilu Smith (Valpo) 910.
Football
Valparaiso 45, Marist 24
Valparaiso;7 17 7 14 – 45
Marist;0 3 7 14 – 24
V – Dawson 1 run (Bartholomew kick), 0:52 1st
M – Paladino 28-yard field goal, 13:42 2nd
V – Bartholomew 19-yard field goal, 7:58 2nd
V – Jernegan 13 pass from Appel (Bartholomew kick), 4:11 2nd
V – Appel 6 run (Bartholomew kick), 0:26 2nd
M – Bagozzi 13 run (Paladino kick), 4:13 3rd
V – Dawson 23 pass from Appel (Bartholomew kick), 0:20 3rd
V – Sherman 95-yard int return (Bartholomew kick), 11:07 4th
M – Downes 64 pass from Bagozzi (Paladino kick), 10:20 4th
V – Dawson 62 run (Bartholomew kick), 10:08 4th
M – Lysick 2 pass from Bagozzi (Paladino kick), 5:17 4th
;Valpo;Marist
First downs;21;20
Total Net Yards;460;433
Rushes-yards;41-280;24-36
Passing yards;180;397
Comp.-Att.-Int.;9-14-0;31-55-2
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;1-9;5-48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS (Valpo only)
RUSHING — Dawson 27-199, Labus 4-27, Appel 2-15.
PASSING — Appel 9-14-180-2-0.
RECEIVING — Jernegan 3-51, Contreras 1-49, Davis 1-40, Dawson 2-36.
Records: Valparaiso 5-5, Marist 4-6.
Women’s Volleyball
Illinois State 25-18-25-27, Valparaiso 21-25-22-25
VALPARAISO – Gretchen Kuckkan 18 kills, 5 digs, Bella Ravotto 11 kills, 18 digs, Maddy Boyer 8 kills, 3 digs, Mallory Januski 8 kills, 5 digs, Victoria Bulmahn 21 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces, Addy Kois 30 assists, 8 digs, Emma Hickey 24 digs.
Records: Illinois State 12-16, 5-12 MVC; Valparaiso 21-8, 9-8.
Friday’s Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest 85, Rockhurst 76
ROCKHURST (34-42)
Totals – 30-70 11-12 76.
PURDUE NW (33-52)
Mikell Cooper 17, Anthony Barnard 17, Alou Dillon 12, Obi Ezekwesili 8, Jaylon Gentry 2, Andre Bradford 16, Anthony Irvin 6, Sangolay Njie 5, Kai Steinman 2, Kalil Whitehead 0, Joan Giner 0. Totals – 27-57 20-21 85.
3-point field goals – Felici 1, White 2, Thornton 1, Auer 1 (Rockhurst); Cooper 2, Barnard 1, Dillon 2, Bradford 3, Irvin 2, Njie 1 (PNW). Team fouls – Rockhurst 13, Purdue NW 12. Records: Purdue NW 1-0, Rockhurst 0-1.
Women’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest 79, Illinois-Springfield 71
ILL-SPRINGFIELD (16-17-21-17)
Totals – 25-59 11-14 71.
PURDUE NW (15-13-23-28)
Dash Shaw 27, Tadrianna Heard 19, Kennedy Jackson 10, Kylie Schmidt 8, Mercedes Simmons 5, Reagan Courier 6, Syria Butler 4, Elexah Roepke 0, Abbie McDowell 0, Antreese Shelton 0. Totals – 27-53 23-28 79.
3-point field goals – Douglas 3, Zajicek 2, Uhl 1, Jenkins 1, Bardic 2, Wachter 1 (UIS); Heard 2 (PNW). Team fouls – UIS 23, PNW 17. Fouled out – Zajicek, Uhl (UIS); Courier (PNW). Records: Purdue NW 1-0, Illinois-Springfield 0-1.
Men’s Swimming
A3 Performance Invitational
At Southern Illinois University
Team scores: 1. Southern Illinois 736, 2. Evansville 428, 3. Bellarmine 345, 4. Valparaiso 201, 5. Eastern Illinois 194, 6. Southern Indiana 164.
(No Valpo individuals in top 3)
Women’s Swimming
A3 Performance Invitational
At Southern Illinois University
Team scores: 1. Southern Illinois 736, 2. Evansville 428, 3. Eastern Illinois 292, 4. Bellarmine 214, 5. Southern Indiana 164, 6. Valparaiso 136.
(No Valpo individuals in top 3)