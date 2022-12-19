Check out local college results

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Men’s Basketball

Indianapolis 96, Purdue Northwest 78

INDIANAPOLIS (51-45)

Totals – 37-59 12-17 96.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (40-38)

Cooper 23, Barnard 23, Dillon 12, Irvin 5, Jefferson 2, Steinman 6, Ezekwesili 5, Njie 2, Gentry 0, Giner 0. Totals – 26-64 20-25 78.

3-point field goals: UI 10; PNW 6 (Cooper 2, Dillon, Irvin, Steinman 2). Rebounds: UI 31; PNW 22 (Cooper 6, Barnard 6). Assists: UI 12; PNW 11 (Jefferson 3, Steinman 3). Steals: UI 4; PNW 6 (Cooper 2, Jefferson 2). Team fouls: UI 20, PNW 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Indianapolis 10-2, Purdue Northwest 7-8.

Women’s Basketball

IU Northwest 73, Indiana Tech 69

INDIANA TECH (17-10-17-20)

Totals – 22-57 18-25 69.

IU NORTHWEST (17-13-17-17)

M. Schmidt 23, Miller 11, Santiago 10, Best 9, Sarah Martin 8, Jackson 12, Samantha Martin 0, E. Schmidt 0. Totals – 26-61 18-28 73.

3-point field goals: IT 7; IUN 3 (M. Schmidt 2, Best). Rebounds: IT 40; IUN 34 (Jackson 11). Assists: IT 17; IUN 21 (Sarah Martin 8). Steals: IT 5; IUN 10 (Miller 5). Team fouls: IT 17, IUN 17. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 10-4 (6-1 CCAC), Indiana Tech 11-3 (6-1).

Missouri-St. Louis 62, Purdue Northwest 59

MISSOURI-ST. LOUIS (9-15-15-23)

Totals – 24-54 10-11 62.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (9-16-14-20)

Schmidt 11, Simmons 10, Heard 9, Jackson 5, McDowell 4, Shaw 16, Roepke 3, Shelton 1, Butler 0, Courier 0. Totals – 22-52 13-18 59.

3-point field goals: MSL 4; PNW 2 (Heard, Roepke). Rebounds: MSL 32; PNW 22 (Schmidt 5, Shaw 5, Butler 5). Assists: MSL 10; PNW 15 (Heard 5). Steals: MSL 4; PNW 1 (Jackson). Team fouls: MSL 13, PNW 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Missouri-St. Louis 3-6, Purdue Northwest 4-9.

